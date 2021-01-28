Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Ørsted, Duke Energy, RWE

A virtual power plant (VPP) is a cloud-based distributed power plant that aggregates the capacities of heterogeneous distributed energy resources (DER) for the purposes of enhancing power generation, as well as trading or selling power on the electricity market. On the basis of product type, FM Model represent the largest share of the worldwide Virtual Power Plant market, with 52% share. In the applications, Commercial segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 38% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 56%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market size is projected to reach US$ 1741.5 million by 2026, from US$ 546 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.7% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market.

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Type

OC Model, FM Model

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial, Industrial, Residential Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Ørsted, Duke Energy, RWE, Enbala, Bosch, GE Digital Energy, EnerNOC, Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）, Siemens, Enbala, Bosch

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 OC Model

1.2.3 FM Model 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Residential 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Trends

2.3.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue 3.4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Ørsted

11.1.1 Ørsted Company Details

11.1.2 Ørsted Business Overview

11.1.3 Ørsted Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.1.4 Ørsted Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Ørsted Recent Development 11.2 Duke Energy

11.2.1 Duke Energy Company Details

11.2.2 Duke Energy Business Overview

11.2.3 Duke Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.2.4 Duke Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Duke Energy Recent Development 11.3 RWE

11.3.1 RWE Company Details

11.3.2 RWE Business Overview

11.3.3 RWE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.3.4 RWE Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 RWE Recent Development 11.4 Enbala

11.4.1 Enbala Company Details

11.4.2 Enbala Business Overview

11.4.3 Enbala Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.4.4 Enbala Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Enbala Recent Development 11.5 Bosch

11.5.1 Bosch Company Details

11.5.2 Bosch Business Overview

11.5.3 Bosch Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Bosch Recent Development 11.6 GE Digital Energy

11.6.1 GE Digital Energy Company Details

11.6.2 GE Digital Energy Business Overview

11.6.3 GE Digital Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.6.4 GE Digital Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 GE Digital Energy Recent Development 11.7 EnerNOC

11.7.1 EnerNOC Company Details

11.7.2 EnerNOC Business Overview

11.7.3 EnerNOC Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.7.4 EnerNOC Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 EnerNOC Recent Development 11.8 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）

11.8.1 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Company Details

11.8.2 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Business Overview

11.8.3 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.8.4 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Recent Development 11.9 Siemens

11.9.1 Siemens Company Details

11.9.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.9.3 Siemens Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.9.4 Siemens Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Siemens Recent Development 11.10 Viridity Energy

11.10.1 Viridity Energy Company Details

11.10.2 Viridity Energy Business Overview

11.10.3 Viridity Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Introduction

11.10.4 Viridity Energy Revenue in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Viridity Energy Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

