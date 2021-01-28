Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 HEADS Co.，Ltd ., Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), IPT Technology GmbH

Wireless power transfer (WPT), wireless power transmission, wireless energy transmission (WET), or electromagnetic power transfer is the transmission of electrical energy without wires as a physical link. On the basis of product type, Electro Magnetic Induction Technology represent the largest share of the worldwide Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market, with 91% share. In the applications, EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 71% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 29%.Top 5 companies, including DAIHEN, Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), ABB, PANASONIC and IPT Technology GmbH, are the leaders of the industry.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market The global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market size is projected to reach US$ 995.1 million by 2026, from US$ 399.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Scope and Segment Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, DAIHEN, HEADS Co.，Ltd ., Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec), IPT Technology GmbH, WÄRTSILÄ, Bombardier, DAIFUFUKU, PANASONIC, B& PLUS, ABB, WAVE

Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Breakdown Data by Type

Electro Magnetic Induction Technology, Magnetic Field Coupling Technology

Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Breakdown Data by Application

EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles, Port AGV, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range market report are North America, Europe and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Electro Magnetic Induction Technology

1.2.3 Magnetic Field Coupling Technology 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 EV Construction Machinery / Vehicles

1.3.3 Port AGV

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production 2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 Japan 3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 DAIHEN

12.1.1 DAIHEN Corporation Information

12.1.2 DAIHEN Overview

12.1.3 DAIHEN Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DAIHEN Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.1.5 DAIHEN Related Developments 12.2 HEADS Co.，Ltd .

12.2.1 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Corporation Information

12.2.2 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Overview

12.2.3 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.2.5 HEADS Co.，Ltd . Related Developments 12.3 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec)

12.3.1 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Overview

12.3.3 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.3.5 Omron Automotive Electronics (Nidec) Related Developments 12.4 IPT Technology GmbH

12.4.1 IPT Technology GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 IPT Technology GmbH Overview

12.4.3 IPT Technology GmbH Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IPT Technology GmbH Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.4.5 IPT Technology GmbH Related Developments 12.5 WÄRTSILÄ

12.5.1 WÄRTSILÄ Corporation Information

12.5.2 WÄRTSILÄ Overview

12.5.3 WÄRTSILÄ Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 WÄRTSILÄ Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.5.5 WÄRTSILÄ Related Developments 12.6 Bombardier

12.6.1 Bombardier Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bombardier Overview

12.6.3 Bombardier Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bombardier Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.6.5 Bombardier Related Developments 12.7 DAIFUFUKU

12.7.1 DAIFUFUKU Corporation Information

12.7.2 DAIFUFUKU Overview

12.7.3 DAIFUFUKU Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 DAIFUFUKU Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.7.5 DAIFUFUKU Related Developments 12.8 PANASONIC

12.8.1 PANASONIC Corporation Information

12.8.2 PANASONIC Overview

12.8.3 PANASONIC Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PANASONIC Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.8.5 PANASONIC Related Developments 12.9 B& PLUS

12.9.1 B& PLUS Corporation Information

12.9.2 B& PLUS Overview

12.9.3 B& PLUS Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 B& PLUS Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.9.5 B& PLUS Related Developments 12.10 ABB

12.10.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.10.2 ABB Overview

12.10.3 ABB Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ABB Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.10.5 ABB Related Developments 12.11 WAVE

12.11.1 WAVE Corporation Information

12.11.2 WAVE Overview

12.11.3 WAVE Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 WAVE Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Product Description

12.11.5 WAVE Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Production Mode & Process 13.4 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Distributors 13.5 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Industry Trends 14.2 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Drivers 14.3 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Challenges 14.4 Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Wireless Power Transmission for Short Range Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability.

