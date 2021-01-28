Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027LG Chem, Hoppecke, EnerSys

Batteries can store energy from on-peak renewable energy and release it when it is more needed in central, de-centralised and off-grid situations. On the basis of product type, Beyond 100KW to 500 KW represent the largest share of the worldwide Storage Battery for Power Supply market, with 31% share. In the applications, Utilities (Electric Power Station, Gas, Water, etc.) segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 53% share of global market. Asia holds the major share in the market, with a share of 71%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market The global Storage Battery for Power Supply market size is projected to reach US$ 25070 million by 2026, from US$ 4739.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 30.5% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Scope and Segment Storage Battery for Power Supply market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Storage Battery for Power Supply market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Hoppecke, EnerSys, Toshiba, GS Yuasa Corporate, Kokam, Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd., Gotion, Inc.

Storage Battery for Power Supply Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 10 KW, Beyond 10 KW to 100 KW, Beyond 100KW to 500 KW, Others (Beyond 500 KW)

Storage Battery for Power Supply Breakdown Data by Application

Communications, Utilities (Electric Power Station, Gas, Water, etc.), Railway Communication, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Storage Battery for Power Supply market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Storage Battery for Power Supply market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Less than 10 KW

1.2.3 Beyond 10 KW to 100 KW

1.2.4 Beyond 100KW to 500 KW

1.2.5 Others (Beyond 500 KW) 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Communications

1.3.3 Utilities (Electric Power Station, Gas, Water, etc.)

1.3.4 Railway Communication

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production 2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Storage Battery for Power Supply Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Samsung SDI

12.1.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

12.1.2 Samsung SDI Overview

12.1.3 Samsung SDI Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Samsung SDI Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.1.5 Samsung SDI Related Developments 12.2 LG Chem

12.2.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.2.2 LG Chem Overview

12.2.3 LG Chem Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 LG Chem Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.2.5 LG Chem Related Developments 12.3 Hoppecke

12.3.1 Hoppecke Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hoppecke Overview

12.3.3 Hoppecke Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hoppecke Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.3.5 Hoppecke Related Developments 12.4 EnerSys

12.4.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

12.4.2 EnerSys Overview

12.4.3 EnerSys Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EnerSys Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.4.5 EnerSys Related Developments 12.5 Toshiba

12.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toshiba Overview

12.5.3 Toshiba Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Toshiba Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.5.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.6 GS Yuasa Corporate

12.6.1 GS Yuasa Corporate Corporation Information

12.6.2 GS Yuasa Corporate Overview

12.6.3 GS Yuasa Corporate Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GS Yuasa Corporate Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.6.5 GS Yuasa Corporate Related Developments 12.7 Kokam

12.7.1 Kokam Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kokam Overview

12.7.3 Kokam Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kokam Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.7.5 Kokam Related Developments 12.8 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd.

12.8.1 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.8.5 Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. ltd. Related Developments 12.9 Gotion, Inc.

12.9.1 Gotion, Inc. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Gotion, Inc. Overview

12.9.3 Gotion, Inc. Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Gotion, Inc. Storage Battery for Power Supply Product Description

12.9.5 Gotion, Inc. Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Storage Battery for Power Supply Production Mode & Process 13.4 Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Sales Channels

13.4.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Distributors 13.5 Storage Battery for Power Supply Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Storage Battery for Power Supply Industry Trends 14.2 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Drivers 14.3 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Challenges 14.4 Storage Battery for Power Supply Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Storage Battery for Power Supply Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

