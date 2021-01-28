Battery Separator Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Microporous, Dreamweaver, Entek

A battery separator is a polymeric membrane placed between the positively charged anode and negatively charged cathode to prevent an electrical short circuit. On the basis of product type, Polymer represent the largest share of the worldwide Battery Separator market, with 82% share. In the applications, LiB Battery segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 88% share of global market. China holds the major share in the market, with a share of 45%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Battery Separator Market The global Battery Separator market size is projected to reach US$ 16810 million by 2026, from US$ 7214.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Battery Separator Scope and Segment Battery Separator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Separator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Celgard, Microporous, Dreamweaver, Entek, Evonik, SK Innovation, Toray, Asahi Kasei, UBE Industries, Sumitomo Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Teijin, Nippon Shokubai, W-SCOPE, Semcorp, Senior Technology Material, Jinhui Hi-Tech, Zhongke Science & Technology, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Sinoma Science & Technology, ZIMT, Tianfeng Material, DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group), Newmi-Tech, Hongtu LIBS Tech, Gellec, Zhenghua Separator, Huiqiang New Energy

Battery Separator Breakdown Data by Type

Polymer, Ceramics, Others

Battery Separator Breakdown Data by Application

LiB Battery, Lead-Acid Battery, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Battery Separator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Battery Separator market report are North America, Europe, Japan, China and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Battery Separator Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Battery Separator Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Battery Separator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polymer

1.2.3 Ceramics

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Battery Separator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 LiB Battery

1.3.3 Lead-Acid Battery

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Battery Separator Production 2.1 Global Battery Separator Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Battery Separator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Battery Separator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Battery Separator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 Japan 2.7 China 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Battery Separator Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Battery Separator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Battery Separator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Battery Separator Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Battery Separator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Separator Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Battery Separator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Battery Separator Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Battery Separator Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Battery Separator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Battery Separator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Battery Separator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Battery Separator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Battery Separator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Battery Separator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Battery Separator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Battery Separator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Battery Separator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Battery Separator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Battery Separator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Battery Separator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Battery Separator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Battery Separator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Battery Separator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Battery Separator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Battery Separator Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Battery Separator Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Battery Separator Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Battery Separator Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Battery Separator Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Battery Separator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Battery Separator Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Battery Separator Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Battery Separator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Celgard

12.1.1 Celgard Corporation Information

12.1.2 Celgard Overview

12.1.3 Celgard Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Celgard Battery Separator Product Description

12.1.5 Celgard Related Developments 12.2 Microporous

12.2.1 Microporous Corporation Information

12.2.2 Microporous Overview

12.2.3 Microporous Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Microporous Battery Separator Product Description

12.2.5 Microporous Related Developments 12.3 Dreamweaver

12.3.1 Dreamweaver Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dreamweaver Overview

12.3.3 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dreamweaver Battery Separator Product Description

12.3.5 Dreamweaver Related Developments 12.4 Entek

12.4.1 Entek Corporation Information

12.4.2 Entek Overview

12.4.3 Entek Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Entek Battery Separator Product Description

12.4.5 Entek Related Developments 12.5 Evonik

12.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Evonik Overview

12.5.3 Evonik Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Evonik Battery Separator Product Description

12.5.5 Evonik Related Developments 12.6 SK Innovation

12.6.1 SK Innovation Corporation Information

12.6.2 SK Innovation Overview

12.6.3 SK Innovation Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 SK Innovation Battery Separator Product Description

12.6.5 SK Innovation Related Developments 12.7 Toray

12.7.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.7.2 Toray Overview

12.7.3 Toray Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Toray Battery Separator Product Description

12.7.5 Toray Related Developments 12.8 Asahi Kasei

12.8.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asahi Kasei Overview

12.8.3 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Asahi Kasei Battery Separator Product Description

12.8.5 Asahi Kasei Related Developments 12.9 UBE Industries

12.9.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

12.9.2 UBE Industries Overview

12.9.3 UBE Industries Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UBE Industries Battery Separator Product Description

12.9.5 UBE Industries Related Developments 12.10 Sumitomo Chem

12.10.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sumitomo Chem Overview

12.10.3 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sumitomo Chem Battery Separator Product Description

12.10.5 Sumitomo Chem Related Developments 12.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

12.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Overview

12.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Battery Separator Product Description

12.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments 12.12 Teijin

12.12.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.12.2 Teijin Overview

12.12.3 Teijin Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Teijin Battery Separator Product Description

12.12.5 Teijin Related Developments 12.13 Nippon Shokubai

12.13.1 Nippon Shokubai Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nippon Shokubai Overview

12.13.3 Nippon Shokubai Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nippon Shokubai Battery Separator Product Description

12.13.5 Nippon Shokubai Related Developments 12.14 W-SCOPE

12.14.1 W-SCOPE Corporation Information

12.14.2 W-SCOPE Overview

12.14.3 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 W-SCOPE Battery Separator Product Description

12.14.5 W-SCOPE Related Developments 12.15 Semcorp

12.15.1 Semcorp Corporation Information

12.15.2 Semcorp Overview

12.15.3 Semcorp Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Semcorp Battery Separator Product Description

12.15.5 Semcorp Related Developments 12.16 Senior Technology Material

12.16.1 Senior Technology Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 Senior Technology Material Overview

12.16.3 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Senior Technology Material Battery Separator Product Description

12.16.5 Senior Technology Material Related Developments 12.17 Jinhui Hi-Tech

12.17.1 Jinhui Hi-Tech Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jinhui Hi-Tech Overview

12.17.3 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Jinhui Hi-Tech Battery Separator Product Description

12.17.5 Jinhui Hi-Tech Related Developments 12.18 Zhongke Science & Technology

12.18.1 Zhongke Science & Technology Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zhongke Science & Technology Overview

12.18.3 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zhongke Science & Technology Battery Separator Product Description

12.18.5 Zhongke Science & Technology Related Developments 12.19 Cangzhou Mingzhu

12.19.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Corporation Information

12.19.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Overview

12.19.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Battery Separator Product Description

12.19.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Related Developments 12.20 Sinoma Science & Technology

12.20.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinoma Science & Technology Overview

12.20.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sinoma Science & Technology Battery Separator Product Description

12.20.5 Sinoma Science & Technology Related Developments 8.21 ZIMT

12.21.1 ZIMT Corporation Information

12.21.2 ZIMT Overview

12.21.3 ZIMT Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ZIMT Battery Separator Product Description

12.21.5 ZIMT Related Developments 12.22 Tianfeng Material

12.22.1 Tianfeng Material Corporation Information

12.22.2 Tianfeng Material Overview

12.22.3 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Tianfeng Material Battery Separator Product Description

12.22.5 Tianfeng Material Related Developments 12.23 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group)

12.23.1 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Corporation Information

12.23.2 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Overview

12.23.3 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Battery Separator Product Description

12.23.5 DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group) Related Developments 12.24 Newmi-Tech

12.24.1 Newmi-Tech Corporation Information

12.24.2 Newmi-Tech Overview

12.24.3 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Newmi-Tech Battery Separator Product Description

12.24.5 Newmi-Tech Related Developments 12.25 Hongtu LIBS Tech

12.25.1 Hongtu LIBS Tech Corporation Information

12.25.2 Hongtu LIBS Tech Overview

12.25.3 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Hongtu LIBS Tech Battery Separator Product Description

12.25.5 Hongtu LIBS Tech Related Developments 12.26 Gellec

12.26.1 Gellec Corporation Information

12.26.2 Gellec Overview

12.26.3 Gellec Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Gellec Battery Separator Product Description

12.26.5 Gellec Related Developments 12.27 Zhenghua Separator

12.27.1 Zhenghua Separator Corporation Information

12.27.2 Zhenghua Separator Overview

12.27.3 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Zhenghua Separator Battery Separator Product Description

12.27.5 Zhenghua Separator Related Developments 12.28 Huiqiang New Energy

12.28.1 Huiqiang New Energy Corporation Information

12.28.2 Huiqiang New Energy Overview

12.28.3 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Huiqiang New Energy Battery Separator Product Description

12.28.5 Huiqiang New Energy Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Battery Separator Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Battery Separator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Battery Separator Production Mode & Process 13.4 Battery Separator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Battery Separator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Battery Separator Distributors 13.5 Battery Separator Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Battery Separator Industry Trends 14.2 Battery Separator Market Drivers 14.3 Battery Separator Market Challenges 14.4 Battery Separator Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Battery Separator Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

