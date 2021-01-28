Recloser Control Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Schneider Electric, ABB, GE

There are two basic types of recloser control schemes: an integral hydraulic control or an electronic control located in a separate cabinet. Hydraulic recloser control is used in most single-phase reclosers and in three-phase recloser types 6H and V6H and is built as an integral part of the recloser. Electronic recloser controls are used in most three-phase reclosers and in the single-phase recloser types VXE, NOVA STS, and NOVA¹. Compared with the hydraulic control, electronic controls are more flexible, more easily customized and programmed, and many have advanced protection, metering, and automation functionality. The two main types of Recloser Control are Hydraulic Control and Electronic Control, which accounted for about 56% and 44% of market share in 2019, respectively. Europe had the largest market share in 2019 which accounted for over 28%, while United States and China held a market share of about 20% and 19%, by which these two regions take important roles that cannot be ignored. Some of key players in the global recloser control market are worldwide well-known companies, such as Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE and Siemens etc. In 2019, the top 5 manufactures of recloser control occupied almost 60% of market share in total.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Recloser Control Market The global Recloser Control market size is projected to reach US$ 1839.2 million by 2026, from US$ 1328.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Recloser Control market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recloser Control market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, GE, Siemens, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Noja Power, Entec, Tavrida Electric, G&W

Recloser Control Breakdown Data by Type

Hydraulic Control, Electronic Control

Recloser Control Breakdown Data by Application

Substation, Power Distribution System, Line Interface Regional and Country-level Analysis The Recloser Control market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Recloser Control market report are North America, Europe and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027.

