Home Energy Monitor Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd

A home energy monitor provides feedback on electrical energy use. Devices may also display cost of energy used, and estimates of greenhouse gas emissions. Various studies have shown a reduction in home energy use of 4-15% through use of home energy display. Electricity use may be measured with an inductive clamp placed around the electric main, via the electric meter (either through an optical port, or by sensing the meters actions), by communicating with a smart meter, or by direct connection to the electrical system. The display portion may be remote from the measurement, communicating with the sensor using a cable, network, power line communications, or using radio. Online displays are also available which allow the user to use an internet connected display to show near real-time consumption. Home Energy Monitor is mainly classified into the two types: solar ready type, non-solar ready type. Non-solar ready type is the most widely used type which takes up about 53% of the total sales volume in 2019. North America is the largest region of Home Energy Monitor in the world. North America market took up over 42% the global Home Energy Monitor revenue market in 2019, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 41% and about 10%. Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, CurrentCost, Emporia Energy, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Home Energy Monitor market. Top five took up more than 39% of the global market share in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Home Energy Monitor Market The global Home Energy Monitor market size is projected to reach US$ 319 million by 2026, from US$ 203.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Home Energy Monitor Scope and Segment Home Energy Monitor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Energy Monitor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Sense, Schneider Electric, Efergy, OWL Intuition Ltd, Curb, Smappee, Neurio, Aeotec, Current Cost, Emporia Energy, Rainforest Automation, Eyedro, Blue Line Innovations

Home Energy Monitor Breakdown Data by Type

Solar Ready Type, Non Solar Ready Type

Home Energy Monitor Breakdown Data by Application

Offline Sales, Online Sales Regional and Country-level Analysis The Home Energy Monitor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Home Energy Monitor market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Home Energy Monitor Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Home Energy Monitor Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solar Ready Type

1.2.3 Non Solar Ready Type 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Home Energy Monitor Production 2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Energy Monitor Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Energy Monitor Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Home Energy Monitor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Home Energy Monitor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Home Energy Monitor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Sense

12.1.1 Sense Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sense Overview

12.1.3 Sense Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sense Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.1.5 Sense Related Developments 12.2 Schneider Electric

12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.2.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.2.3 Schneider Electric Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Schneider Electric Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.2.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments 12.3 Efergy

12.3.1 Efergy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Efergy Overview

12.3.3 Efergy Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Efergy Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.3.5 Efergy Related Developments 12.4 OWL Intuition Ltd

12.4.1 OWL Intuition Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 OWL Intuition Ltd Overview

12.4.3 OWL Intuition Ltd Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 OWL Intuition Ltd Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.4.5 OWL Intuition Ltd Related Developments 12.5 Curb

12.5.1 Curb Corporation Information

12.5.2 Curb Overview

12.5.3 Curb Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Curb Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.5.5 Curb Related Developments 12.6 Smappee

12.6.1 Smappee Corporation Information

12.6.2 Smappee Overview

12.6.3 Smappee Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Smappee Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.6.5 Smappee Related Developments 12.7 Neurio

12.7.1 Neurio Corporation Information

12.7.2 Neurio Overview

12.7.3 Neurio Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Neurio Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.7.5 Neurio Related Developments 12.8 Aeotec

12.8.1 Aeotec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aeotec Overview

12.8.3 Aeotec Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aeotec Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.8.5 Aeotec Related Developments 12.9 Current Cost

12.9.1 Current Cost Corporation Information

12.9.2 Current Cost Overview

12.9.3 Current Cost Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Current Cost Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.9.5 Current Cost Related Developments 12.10 Emporia Energy

12.10.1 Emporia Energy Corporation Information

12.10.2 Emporia Energy Overview

12.10.3 Emporia Energy Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Emporia Energy Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.10.5 Emporia Energy Related Developments 12.11 Rainforest Automation

12.11.1 Rainforest Automation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Rainforest Automation Overview

12.11.3 Rainforest Automation Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Rainforest Automation Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.11.5 Rainforest Automation Related Developments 12.12 Eyedro

12.12.1 Eyedro Corporation Information

12.12.2 Eyedro Overview

12.12.3 Eyedro Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Eyedro Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.12.5 Eyedro Related Developments 12.13 Blue Line Innovations

12.13.1 Blue Line Innovations Corporation Information

12.13.2 Blue Line Innovations Overview

12.13.3 Blue Line Innovations Home Energy Monitor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Blue Line Innovations Home Energy Monitor Product Description

12.13.5 Blue Line Innovations Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Home Energy Monitor Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Home Energy Monitor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Home Energy Monitor Production Mode & Process 13.4 Home Energy Monitor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Home Energy Monitor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Home Energy Monitor Distributors 13.5 Home Energy Monitor Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Home Energy Monitor Industry Trends 14.2 Home Energy Monitor Market Drivers 14.3 Home Energy Monitor Market Challenges 14.4 Home Energy Monitor Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Home Energy Monitor Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

