Hearable Devices Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Hearable Devices:

A hearable device is a kind of microcomputer that is positioned in the ear and is fitted in the ear canal of the user. This kind of device makes the use of wireless technology to enhance and complement the hearing experience of the wearer. There are many exciting and limitless possibilities of the hearable devices that are experiencing an excellent reception in the market. An area of application which has enormous applications in the field of hearable devices is the area of augmented hearing.

The word â€œhearablesâ€ is coined at the beginning of 2014, referring anything that fits in or on an ear that contains a wireless link or Bluetooth, whether thatâ€™s for audio, or remote control of audio augmentation (qv). Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Apple

Samsung

Sennheiser

Sony

GN (Jabra)

Sivantos

Starkey

Bragi

Doppler

Miracle-Ear

Valancell

Earin

Eargo

AKG

Audio-Technica

Hearable Devices Market Types

Headphone

Headset

Earbuds

Hearing Aids Hearable Devices Market Applications:

Consumer

Healthcare

Hearable Devices Market Applications:

In terms of revenue, hearing aids, although one of the smaller volume segments, will dominate in terms of overall revenue, largely due to their historic sales and distribution channel which will maintain their high product price. The challenge will come from earbuds, which, if they gain customer acceptance will attract new users, not least from the 1.1 billion potential people identified by the WHO report as being susceptible to hearing loss. If they succeed, they will eventually take over the hearing aid category. These will be at a lower price, but with massively higher volumes. Even without challenging the hearing aid industry, the wireless ear bud will evolve into an important market in its own right. As a result it will become one of the most successful areas within the wearables market.

Among all the major applications of the hearable devices market, the market for healthcare application accounted the largest share in 2017. The evolution of technology allows people to measure heart rates and other parameters such as body temperature, blood pressure, pulse oximetry, electrocardiogram (ECG), electroencephalogram signals, and others using various smart hearable devices available in the market. Companies in this market also started offering new capabilities in hearables to the elderly and other patients. These hearable devices also help manage particular health conditions and disease states.

Some key factors driving this market are the growing demand for smartphones as a source of entertainment; consumer preference for wearable and portable devices; increasing demand for health monitoring applications and hearing aids; and high investment in R&D for hearables by OEMs.