Global Industrial Catalyst Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

About Industrial Catalyst:

Catalysts are substances that speed up reactions by providing an alternative pathway for the breaking and making of bonds. Industrial catalysts are used in oil refining, petrochemical industry, and in the production of various basic, fine and intermediate chemicals. Industrial Catalyst Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BASF

Johnson Matthey

Clariant

UOP (Honeywell)

Grace

Evonik Industries

CRI

Sinopec

Lyondell Basell Industries

Albemarle Corporation

Ineos

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals

Univation Technologies

CNPC

Axens

In consumption market, North America and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 69.54% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Industrial Catalyst is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 12700 million USD in 2024, from 11100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Industrial Catalyst in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Polyolefin Catalyst

Supported Metal Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Other Market Segment by Application:

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Petrochemicals