Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity. Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

Scope of Report:

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% over the next five years, will reach 680 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other Market Segment by Application:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells