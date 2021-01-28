Methylene Blue Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global “Methylene Blue Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Methylene Blue Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Methylene Blue market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Methylene Blue:

Methylene blue was originally synthesized in 1876 as an aniline-based dye for the textile industry, but scientists such as Robert Koch and Paul Ehrlich were quick to realize its potential for use in microscopy stains. The observation of selective staining and inactivation of microbial species led to the testing of aniline-based dyes against tropical diseases. Methylene blue was the first such compound to be administered to humans, and was shown to be effective in the treatment of malaria. Methylene blue was also the first synthetic compound ever used as an antiseptic in clinical therapy, and the first antiseptic dye to be used therapeutically. Methylene Blue Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BiTe Chemical

Eastman

Macsen Laboratories

In 2016, the global Methylene Blue consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.00% of global consumption of Methylene Blue.

Methylene Blue downstream is wide and recently Methylene Blue has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Aquaculture, Pharmaceutical, Biological Staining and others. Globally, the Methylene Blue market is mainly driven by growing demand for Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical. Aquaculture and Pharmaceutical accounts for nearly 62.54% of total downstream consumption of Methylene Blue in global.

Methylene Blue can be mainly divided into 98.5%-99%, >99% and other which 98.5%-99% captures about 84.56% of Methylene Blue market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Methylene Blue.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Methylene Blue consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption value of Methylene Blue is estimated to be 8.29 million USD. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Methylene Blue is still in its early development stage, there is huge development space and market to explore. Investing in this industry is feasible and wise choice.

The worldwide market for Methylene Blue is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 8 million USD in 2024, from 6 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Methylene Blue in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

98.5%-99%

>99% Market Segment by Application:

Aquaculture

Pharmaceutical

Biological Staining