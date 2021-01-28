Theodolite Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Theodolite Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Theodolite report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Theodolite market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Theodolite:

A theodolite is an instrument for measuring both horizontal and vertical angles, as used in triangulation networks, and geo-location work. It is a tool used in the land surveying and engineering industry, but theodolites have been adapted for other specialized purposes as well. The horizontal accuracy of theodolites depends on “seconds”. The 2-5″ accuracy theodolite is above the middle level.

A modern theodolite consists of a movable telescope mounted within two perpendicular axesâ€”the horizontal or trunnion axis, and the vertical axis. When the telescope is pointed at a target object, the angle of each of these axes can be measured with great precision, typically to seconds of arc.

As one of the most important professional instruments of surveying and mapping, theodolite plays a valuable role in survey and engineering, mapping and GIS, land administration and other industries. The large downstream demand drives theodolite industry developing.