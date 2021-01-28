Global Metal Cutting Fluids Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Metal Cutting Fluids Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Metal Cutting Fluids Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Metal Cutting Fluids market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Metal Cutting Fluids:

Metal cutting fluids are an industrial liquid which has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance. It is used to cool and lubricate the cutting and the workplace. The use of cutting fluid generally causes economy of tools and it becomes easier to keep tight tolerances and to maintain work piece surface properties without damages. Metal Cutting Fluids Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Houghton (Gulf Oil)

BP

Fuchs

Yushiro Chemical

Quaker

Blaser

Idemitsu Kosan

Daido Chemical Industry

COSMO Oil

Master

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Petrofer

JX NIPPON

KYODO YUSHI

Indian Oil

Total

Milacron

The Lubrizol Corporation

Valvoline

Chevron

Mecom Industries

LUKOIL

NIKKO SANGYO

APAR

HPCL

SINOPEC

Talent

GMERI

Nanjing Kerun Lubricants

Scope of Report:

Metal cutting fluids has higher functions of cooling, lubricating, antirusting and cleaning performance, which is widely used in automobile manufacturing, precision machinery, electrical equipment and metal products. As to the metal cutting fluids downstream application, automobile manufacturing is its largest downstream market, which shares 33.23% of the consumption in 2016. Cutting fluids play important role in making some compound such as engine and clutch in automobile industry. BMW and Audi are one of the leading users of global metal cutting in automobile manufacturing.

Metal cutting fluids is divided into emulsion metal cutting fluids, semi-synthetic metal cutting fluids, synthesis metal cutting fluids and neat oil metal cutting fluids by type. Neat oil metal cutting fluids can be used for application from light machining to heavy-duty operations. And production of neat oil metal cutting fluids share 29.4% in 2016.

At present, the manufactures of metal cutting fluids are concentrated in Europe, North America, Japan, China. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 27.75% in 2016. The follow area is North America. The global production of metal cutting fluids increases from 992.1 K MT in 2012 to 1178.8 K MT in 2017. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of metal cutting fluids are Houghton (Gulf Oil), BP, Fuchs, Exxon Mobil, Yushiro Chemical. And the production of Houghton (Gulf Oil) occupied about 8.52% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Metal Cutting Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 4820 million USD in 2024, from 4650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Metal Cutting Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Emulsion Metal Cutting Fluids

Semi-Synthetic Metal Cutting Fluids

Synthesis Metal Cutting Fluids

Neat Oil Metal Cutting Fluids Market Segment by Application:

Automobile Manufacturing

Precision Machinery

Electrical Equipment

Metal Products

