Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Tert-Butylamine Monobasic report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Tert-Butylamine Monobasic market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Tert-Butylamine Monobasic:

Tert-Butylamine Monobasic is an organic chemical compound with the formula (CH3)3CNH2. It is a colorless liquid with a typical amine-like odor. tert-Butylamine is one of the four isomeric amines of butane, the others being n-butylamine, sec-butylamine and isobutylamine. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

BASF

Kanto Chemical

Junsei Chemical

Nacalai Tesque

APAC Pharmaceutical

ChemPacific Corporation

Advance Scientific Chemical

HBCChem

LuHua Hongjing

Shandong Heze Chemical

Shandong Xianglong

Shandong Yanggu Huatai

Secco Work

Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Types

Under 99.0%

99.0%-99.5%

99.5%-99.9%

Tert-Butylamine Monobasic Market Applications:

TBBS

Pesticide

Medicine

This report focuses on the Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Tert-Butylamine Monobasic industry concentration is high; Germany, US and China are main production bases and consumer market. BASF is the biggest company in the world. Nearly 50% of Tert-Butylamine Monobasic in the world was produced by BASF. BASF owns giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, Germany, Belgium and US. It expands its capacity form 10000 MT to 16000 MT in 2015.

The import and export percent of this industry is high. Since the supply of Microwave oven in China is less than demand, China has to import more than 17000 MT other area. Also, foreign companies like BASF built manufacturing base in Nanjing in 2013 in order to satisfy the demand of China and other Asian regions.