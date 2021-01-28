Categories
Global Hydrocephalus Shunts Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Hydrocephalus Shunts

Global “Hydrocephalus Shunts Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hydrocephalus Shunts Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hydrocephalus Shunts market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hydrocephalus Shunts:

  • CSF diversion devices or shunts have been used successfully and have become the primary therapy for hydrocephalus treatment for nearly 60 years. An implanted shunt diverts CSF from the ventricles within the brain or the subarachnoid spaces around the brain and spinal cord to another body region where it will be absorbed.Shunts typically consist of three major components:
  • An inflow (proximal or closer to the inflow site) catheter, which drains CSF from the ventricles or the subarachnoid space; this tube leaves the brain through a small hole in the skull and then runs for a short distance under the skin.
  • A valve mechanism, which regulates differential pressure or controls flow through the shunt tubing; this device is connected to the proximal catheter and lies between the skin and the skull, usually on top of the head or just behind the ear.
  • An outflow (distal or farther away from the inflow site) catheter, which runs under the skin and directs CSF from the valve to the abdominal (or peritoneal) cavity, heart or other suitable drainage site
  • Other shunt components may include reservoirs and/or chambers for CSF sampling or injecting medications or dyes, on/off devices, anti-siphon or other flow-compensating devices, or auxiliary catheters to modify performance or adapt the basic system to the patientâ€™s specialized needs. In selected cases (such as when cysts or subarachnoid fluid collections are drained), a shunt may not contain a valve or a very low resistance valve may be used.

    Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Medtronic
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • SOPHYSA
  • B.BRAUN

    Scope of Report:

  • Puerto Rico is the largest supplier of Hydrocephalus Shunts, with a production market share nearly 42.88%. Massachusetts is the second largest supplier of Hydrocephalus Shunts, enjoying production market share nearly 36.49%.
  • South is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.61%. Following South region west is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.55%.
  • Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences are the leaders of in the USA industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Hydrocephalus Shunts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 120 million USD in 2024, from 72 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hydrocephalus Shunts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Adjustable Valves
  • Monopressure Valves

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Adult
  • Child

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hydrocephalus Shunts product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrocephalus Shunts, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrocephalus Shunts in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hydrocephalus Shunts competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hydrocephalus Shunts breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hydrocephalus Shunts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrocephalus Shunts sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hydrocephalus Shunts Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hydrocephalus Shunts Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

