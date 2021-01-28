Categories
Global Sulfolane Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Sulfolane

Global "Sulfolane Market" research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Sulfolane Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Sulfolane market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sulfolane:

  • Sulfolane (also Tetramethylene Sulfone) is a type of man-made liquid industrial solvent with good heat stability. It is a colorless and transparent liquid, mainly used in aromatics extraction, gas desulfurization, pharmaceutical intermediates, organic chemical solvents and other fields.

    Sulfolane Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company(US)
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemical(JP)
  • New Japan Chemical(JP)
  • CASIL Industries(IN)
  • Liaoyang Guanghua Chemical(CN)
  • Liaodong Fine Chemical(CN)
  • Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation(CN)
  • Changle Haizhou Chemical(CN)

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of Sulfolane is in the decreasing trend, from 3742 USD/MT in 2012 to 3029 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • China is the largest consumer of Sulfolane, with a sales market share nearly 39% in 2016. USA is the second largest consumer of Sulfolane, enjoying sales market share nearly 20% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Sulfolane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 106 million USD in 2024, from 100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sulfolane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Anhydrous Type
  • Aqueous Type

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Gas Production and Oil Refining
  • Purifying Gas Streams
  • Fine chemical Field
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Sulfolane product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sulfolane, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sulfolane in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Sulfolane competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Sulfolane breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Sulfolane market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sulfolane sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

