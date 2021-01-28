Global Sulfolane Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Sulfolane Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Sulfolane Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Sulfolane market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Sulfolane:

Sulfolane (also Tetramethylene Sulfone) is a type of man-made liquid industrial solvent with good heat stability. It is a colorless and transparent liquid, mainly used in aromatics extraction, gas desulfurization, pharmaceutical intermediates, organic chemical solvents and other fields. Sulfolane Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company(US)

Sumitomo Seika Chemical(JP)

New Japan Chemical(JP)

CASIL Industries(IN)

Liaoyang Guanghua Chemical(CN)

Liaodong Fine Chemical(CN)

Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporation(CN)

Changle Haizhou Chemical(CN)

The global average price of Sulfolane is in the decreasing trend, from 3742 USD/MT in 2012 to 3029 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

China is the largest consumer of Sulfolane, with a sales market share nearly 39% in 2016. USA is the second largest consumer of Sulfolane, enjoying sales market share nearly 20% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Sulfolane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 106 million USD in 2024, from 100 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Sulfolane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Anhydrous Type

Aqueous Type Market Segment by Application:

Gas Production and Oil Refining

Purifying Gas Streams

Fine chemical Field