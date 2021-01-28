Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Smart Fabrics and Textiles report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Smart Fabrics and Textiles market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Smart Fabrics and Textiles:

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality.

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles Smart Fabrics and Textiles Market Applications:

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 31% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.

Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 31% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 34% in civil areas, and 18% in healthcare areas in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.