Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Voice Coil Motor (VCM)

Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Voice Coil Motor (VCM) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Voice Coil Motor (VCM):

  • Voice Coil Motor (VCM) is an electronic component that adjusts focus by moving multiple lens holders according to the change in current via magnets and a coil built into the component.
  • OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is another function of VCM, and the OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is detects the hand shaking and moves in the opposite direction of the shaking part of the lens to prevent the image from becoming blurred.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Alps
  • Mitsumi
  • TDK
  • JAHWA
  • SEMCO
  • New-Shicoh
  • Billu
  • Hysonic
  • LG Innotek
  • Guixin
  • Xinhongzhou
  • JCT
  • JSS

    Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Types

  • AF
  • OIS

    Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Applications:

  • 16M

    Voice Coil Motor (VCM) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • At present, in the foreign developed countries the VCM industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, many foreign companies set up factories in China.
  • There are major two classification of VCM in this report, the AF VCM and OIS VCM. Globally, the production share of each type of VCM is 85.30%and 14.70%.
  • At present, the producing areas of VCM industry is mainly in China, Japan and Korea. The top three manufacturers are Alps, Mitsumi, TDK, respectively with global production market share as 22.13%, 11.06% and 13.42% in 2015.
  • At present, the biggest company of VCM in China is New-Shicoh. New-Shicoh acquire Shicoh in 2012, and Shicoh is a Japan public company. .Other key Chinese manufacturers include Liaoning Zhonglan, Billu, Guixin, JCT, MTSi, Haoze, Xinhongzhou, Leiyuan and TOPVCM.
  • This report focuses on the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Voice Coil Motor (VCM)?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Voice Coil Motor (VCM)?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Voice Coil Motor (VCM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Voice Coil Motor (VCM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Voice Coil Motor (VCM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Voice Coil Motor (VCM) market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Voice Coil Motor (VCM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

