Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

About Voice Coil Motor (VCM):

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) is an electronic component that adjusts focus by moving multiple lens holders according to the change in current via magnets and a coil built into the component.

OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is another function of VCM, and the OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) is detects the hand shaking and moves in the opposite direction of the shaking part of the lens to prevent the image from becoming blurred. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Alps

Mitsumi

TDK

JAHWA

SEMCO

New-Shicoh

Billu

Hysonic

LG Innotek

Guixin

Xinhongzhou

JCT

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Types

AF

OIS Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Applications:

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) Market Applications:

16M

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc. Scope of Report:

At present, in the foreign developed countries the VCM industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, many foreign companies set up factories in China.

There are major two classification of VCM in this report, the AF VCM and OIS VCM. Globally, the production share of each type of VCM is 85.30%and 14.70%.

At present, the producing areas of VCM industry is mainly in China, Japan and Korea. The top three manufacturers are Alps, Mitsumi, TDK, respectively with global production market share as 22.13%, 11.06% and 13.42% in 2015.

At present, the biggest company of VCM in China is New-Shicoh. New-Shicoh acquire Shicoh in 2012, and Shicoh is a Japan public company. .Other key Chinese manufacturers include Liaoning Zhonglan, Billu, Guixin, JCT, MTSi, Haoze, Xinhongzhou, Leiyuan and TOPVCM.