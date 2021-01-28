Tinplate Market Size 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Market Dynamics, Size, Forecast to 2024

Global “Tinplate Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Tinplate Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Tinplate market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Tinplate:

Tinplate is made from the process of thinly coating sheets of wrought iron or steel with tin and applied either by dipping in molten metal or by electrolytic deposition. Tinplate is now produced by the latter process, and is essentially a sandwich in which the central core is strip steel. This core is cleaned in a pickling solution and then fed through tanks containing electrolyte, where tin is deposited on both sides. Tinplate Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Arcelor Mittal

NSSMC

Baosteel

U.S. Steel

JFE

ThyssenKrupp

POSCO

Titan Steel

TCC Steel

Ohio Coatings Company

This report focuses on the Tinplate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Tinplate is mainly classified into four types: prime grade tinplate and secondary grade. Tinplate is the most widely used type which takes up about 60% of the global total in 2016.

The global tinplate average price is in the decline trend, from 1262 USD/MT in 2011 to 936 USD/MT in 2016. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation and price of the raw material get reduction in the future. The tinplate sales will reach about 5111 million meters in 2016 from 4030 million meters in 2011 all around the world, with the CAGR of 5%.

China is the largest consumption country of tinplate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Chinese market took up about 28% the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (17%), and USA is followed with the share about 22%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Prime Grade Tinplate

Secondary Grade Tinplate

Others Market Segment by Application:

Food Cans

Beverage Cans

Other Cans

Bottle Cap