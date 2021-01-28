Categories
1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

1,2-Propylene Glycol

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. 1,2-Propylene Glycol report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as 1,2-Propylene Glycol market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About 1,2-Propylene Glycol:

  • 1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • Dow
  • Lyondell Basell
  • Huntsman
  • ADM
  • INEOS
  • BASF
  • Repsol
  • Sumitomo Chem
  • Asahi Kasei
  • SKC
  • Shell
  • Shandong Shida Shenghua
  • CNOOC & Shell Petrochem
  • Hi-tech Spring Chem
  • Daze Group
  • Shandong Depu Chem

    1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Types

  • Industrial Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

    1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Applications:

  • Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)
  • Functional Fluids
  • Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food
  • Liquid Detergents

    1,2-Propylene Glycol industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • 1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 41.10%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America.
  • As a kind of petrochemical, the global average price of 1, 2-Propanediol fluctuates with the price of PO, the price of which is related to the price of propylene. There are also bio based PG which is mainly supplied by ADM.
  • The worldwide market for 1,2-Propylene Glycol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3820 million USD in 2024, from 3170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the 1,2-Propylene Glycol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of 1,2-Propylene Glycol?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of 1,2-Propylene Glycol?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe 1,2-Propylene Glycol product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 1,2-Propylene Glycol, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 1,2-Propylene Glycol in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the 1,2-Propylene Glycol competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the 1,2-Propylene Glycol breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, 1,2-Propylene Glycol market trends, forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 1,2-Propylene Glycol sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

