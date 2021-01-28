1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size 2021 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. 1,2-Propylene Glycol report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as 1,2-Propylene Glycol market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About 1,2-Propylene Glycol:

1, 2-Propanediol, commonly named propylene glycol (PG) or mono-propylene glycol (MPG), is a clear, colorless liquid with the consistency of syrup with formula C3H8O2. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

Sumitomo Chem

Asahi Kasei

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua

CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

Hi-tech Spring Chem

Daze Group

1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Types

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Applications:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

1, 2-Propanediol which usually called as propylene glycol (PG) is a kind of bulk petrochemical that has been found widely used to produce unsaturated polyester resins (UPR), functional fluids, cosmetics, pharmaceutics and food, liquid detergents, etc. Unsaturated polyester resins are the largest market of 1, 2-Propanediol, with a global consumption market share of 41.10%. The market share is higher in developing areas like China. The demand of functional fluids is stable, with its major market founded in Europe and North America.

As a kind of petrochemical, the global average price of 1, 2-Propanediol fluctuates with the price of PO, the price of which is related to the price of propylene. There are also bio based PG which is mainly supplied by ADM.

The worldwide market for 1,2-Propylene Glycol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 3820 million USD in 2024, from 3170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.