Suture Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Suture

Global “Suture Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Suture Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Suture market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Suture:

  • Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

    Suture Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Johnson & Johnson Medical
  • Medtronic
  • Peters Surgical
  • B.Braun
  • Internacional FarmacÃ©utica
  • DemeTech
  • Kono Seisakusho
  • Surgical Specialties Corporation
  • Mani
  • Samyang Biopharmaceuticals
  • AD Surgical
  • Dolphin
  • Usiol
  • Unik Surgical Sutures MFG
  • Assut Medical Sarl
  • Teleflex
  • Lotus Surgicals
  • CONMED
  • United Medical Industries
  • W.L. Gore & Associates
  • Sutures India Pvt
  • Huaiyin Micra
  • Weihai Wego
  • Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products
  • Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology
  • JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products
  • Jiangxi Longteng
  • Shanghai Tianqing
  • Huaian Angle

    Scope of Report:

  • The suture market concentration degree is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe in terms of geography, but from the key manufacturers the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, and Peters Surgical etc. The key manufacturers operate globally through their OEM partners and distributors. Some manufacturers from China, India and America produce on contract for global brands, such as Teleflex Medical from USA, Surgical Specialties Corporation from Canada, Dolphin from India, ARC Medical Supplies and Huaiyin Micra from China, as well as selling suture products with their own brand.
  • The market for surgical suture will be majorly driven by factors such as year on year increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, worldwide aging population and technological developments result in strong demand for suture.
  • The market for surgical sutures is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, Peters Surgical, B. Braun, Internacional FarmacÃ©utica, Kono Seisakusho, DemeTech, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals and AD Surgical etc. Their manufacturing bases scatter around the globe.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the suture price will be stable in the short term.
  • The worldwide market for Suture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million USD in 2024, from 930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Suture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Absorbable sutures
  • Non-absorbable sutures

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Human Application
  • Veterinary Application

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Suture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Suture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Suture in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Suture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Suture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Suture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Suture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Suture Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Suture Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

