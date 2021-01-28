Suture Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Suture Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Suture Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Suture market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Suture:

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure. Suture Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional FarmacÃ©utica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

The suture market concentration degree is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe in terms of geography, but from the key manufacturers the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, and Peters Surgical etc. The key manufacturers operate globally through their OEM partners and distributors. Some manufacturers from China, India and America produce on contract for global brands, such as Teleflex Medical from USA, Surgical Specialties Corporation from Canada, Dolphin from India, ARC Medical Supplies and Huaiyin Micra from China, as well as selling suture products with their own brand.

The market for surgical suture will be majorly driven by factors such as year on year increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, worldwide aging population and technological developments result in strong demand for suture.

The market for surgical sutures is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, Peters Surgical, B. Braun, Internacional FarmacÃ©utica, Kono Seisakusho, DemeTech, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals and AD Surgical etc. Their manufacturing bases scatter around the globe.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the suture price will be stable in the short term.

The worldwide market for Suture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million USD in 2024, from 930 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Suture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures Market Segment by Application:

Human Application