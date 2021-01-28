Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Categories
Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024

Glycine for Animal Nutrition

Global “Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Glycine for Animal Nutrition market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Glycine for Animal Nutrition:

  • Glycine is an organic compound and is known as the smallest of the 20 amino acids which are found in proteins. It is the only amino acid that does not form an L or D optical rotation. It is a colorless, sweet-tasting crystalline solid.

    Glycine for Animal Nutrition Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Ajinomoto
  • GEO Specialty Chemicals
  • Showa Denko KK
  • Chattem Chemicals
  • Paras Intermediates
  • Yuki Gosei Kogyo
  • FInOrIC
  • Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical
  • Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical
  • Zhenxing Chemical
  • Newtrend Group
  • Hengshui Haoye Chemical
  • Hebei Vision Additive
  • Lincheng Golden Sugar Food

    Scope of Report:

  • Glycine for animal nutrition is mainly made into feed for poultry, livestock and pet. Because the demand of meat is increasing, furtherly stimulating the poultry and livestock market in USA, glycine consumption is increasing. Raising pets is also a fashion in USA, more and more people like to have pets, and the tendency also increases the glycine application in pet industry.
  • In USA, the sale volume increased to 7378 MT in 2016 from 6624 MT in 2012 with the CAGR of 2.73%. Due to the fluctuation of the price, the sale value was also fluctuated. The Middle Atlantic is the main consumption region followed by Southwest.
  • In future, in USA the glycine for animal nutrition market will continue to develop and the sale volume will be 8983 MT in 2023, the value will be 29.89 Million USD in 2023. Due to the demand in future, the price will increase.
  • This report focuses on the Glycine for Animal Nutrition in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Purity â‰¥99%
  • Purity 98.5% -99%

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Poultry
  • Livestock
  • Pet
  • Other

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Glycine for Animal Nutrition product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glycine for Animal Nutrition, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glycine for Animal Nutrition in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Glycine for Animal Nutrition competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Glycine for Animal Nutrition breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Glycine for Animal Nutrition market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glycine for Animal Nutrition sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

