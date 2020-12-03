Automobile Muffler Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2026

Global Automobile Muffler Market was valued US$ 4.3Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.9Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.52%.

The muffler is a device that is mainly used for reducing the amount of noise or sound emitted by the automobiles or any other machine. Usage of the muffler is the generally effective method of noise control in automotive, where it is directly connected to the exhaust pipe of the engine.

The global automobile muffler market is accepted to grow exponentially in the near future. The market is driven by increasing environmental concerns and stringent exhaust noise laws are driving the automobile mufflers market. Automobile muffler market is increasing the production of a two-wheeler. The growing market of electric motorcycles and electric scooters is the restraint of the market. Increasing customer base expected to open future growth opportunities for the global automobile muffler market players

Scooters moped segment is boosted by the high requirement for these vehicles in China, where the bulk of these cars are a trade. Increasing vehicle populationâ€™s age is supporting the aftermarket for mufflers, leading the automobile muffler market. Increasing R&D investments in numerous developing countries including India and China, coupled with major leading two-wheeler manufacturers expanding their production capacities across the Asia Pacific is expected to strengthen the automobile muffler market in the region.

Region-wise, North America emerged as the largest region for the global automobile muffler market followed by the Asia Pacific. As the Asia Pacific is another leading region owing to increasing awareness about noise pollution and fuel consumption. China, India, and the Americas are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Demand for of motorcycle in the U.S. is growing at a rapid rate which is expected to strengthen the market in the Americas.

Key players operating in the global automobile muffler market, Onyxautosilencer, Apexhaust, Faurecia, ASPO Ltd., THUNDER and Sango, Tenneco.

