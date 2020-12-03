Dental 3D Printing Market– The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2026

The high rate of dental caries & other dental diseases, increasing value for cosmetic dentistry, an assumption of dental 3d printers in hospitals & clinics is driving the growth market. Growth in the senior population and rising disposable income in developing countries is also boosting the growth of the global dental 3D printing market. However, the growing popularity of (CAD) computer-aided design & (CAM) computer-aided manufacturing technology is a key opportunity of the market. An increasing number of large dental practices and high capital investment & operating costs are limiting the growth of the global dental 3D printing market.

The vat photopolymerization segment estimated for the largest share of the global market owing to the high precision and correctness of this technique. Selective laser sintering is one of the key procedures in the rapidly evolving additive manufacturing field and producing complex parts & geometry from a computer-aided design. Selective laser sintering is a type of powder bed fusion where a bed of powder polymer, resin & metal is directed partially or fully by a high-power directional heating source such as a laser that result to a solidified layer of fused powder.

The dental laboratories segment estimated the dental 3D printing market owing to the growing number of a dental research laboratory, fast adoption of advanced technologies by small & large laboratories across the globe. The outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and increasing demand for modified & fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications is driving the growth of this segment.

The lacking teeth population is rising widely one of the major factors driving the growth of prosthodontics segment application segment. The advanced technologies such as CAD & CAM and the growing adoption of dental 3D printers & scanners have significantly improved prosthetic dentistry procedures. CAD systems enable artists to view objects under a wide variety of images and to test these objects by simulating real-world conditions. CAM uses geometrical project data to control automated machinery.

North America is expected to witness stable growth during the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & appropriate funding. Expanding patient pool suffering tooth replacement surgeries, increasing commercial activities by main industry players, and improving dental healthcare organization in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

The key playersoperating in the dental 3D printing market are 3D System, Stratasys, Renishaw, Roland DG, SLM Solution, EnvisionTEC, DENTSPLY Sirona, Strauman, Formlabs, Prodways Group, EOS, Rapid Shape, DWS, Planmeca, Kulzer GmbH, Ultimaker, Dental Wings, Carbon, and Asiga.

Scope of Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Product and Service:

Equipment

Material

Services

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology:

VAT Photopolymerisation

Fused Deposition Modeling

PolyJet Technology

Selective Laser Sintering

Other Technologies

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application:

Prosthodontics

Endodontics

Implantology

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by End User:

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Player Operating In the Global Dental 3D Printing Market:

Stratasys

3D Systems

Envisiontec

DWS

Renishaw

Formlabs

Prodways Group

SLM Solutions Group

Carbon

Concept Laser

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Rapid Shape

Asiga

Roland DG

