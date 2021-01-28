Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 6.36 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Wafer cleaning Equipment removes particles and impurities from the semiconductor surface without altering the quality of the surface. Semiconductor surfaces with impurities witness lowered performance along with reduction in its reliability. The cleaning is required to restore performance levels of these semiconductors. Moreover, certain impurities get bonded to the surface owing to the strong electrostatic force between the two. Hence certain Microelectronic cleaning procedures are used namely, supercritical fluid, aqueous, dry, wet and cryogenic aerosol cleaning. The growing electronics and semiconductors industry drivesdrive the market growth. For Instance: As per Statista, the revenue from the semiconductors in Germany increased from USD 12.63 million in 2016 to USD 14.53 million in 2018. AlsoAlso, the “Microelectronics from Germany – driver of innovation for digital economy” initiative is expected to witness USD 1.11 billion of investment in the German chip industry through to 2020. And, additional investment of USD 2.60 billion is also projected in the same period for strengthening the country’s semiconductor industry. Further the growing penetration of tablets and smartphones fuels the market growth. as per China daily 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. AlsoAlso, as per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Also, the swelling demand for LED lights owing to its commercial use augments the utilization of semiconductors supporting the market growth. However, changing quality standards impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, rising development in nanotechnology and Microelectronics further presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Wafer Cleaning Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of semiconductor manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, and increasing investments and business expansion capabilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wafer Cleaning Equipment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Limited

Applied Materials

LAM Research

Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Axus Technologies

Akrion Systems LLC

Cleaning Technologies Group

Falcon Process Systems Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Equipment Type:

Single-wafer Spray System

Single Wafer Cryogenic System

Batch Immersion Cleaning System

Batch Spray Cleaning System

Scrubbers

By Application:

MEMS

CIS

Memory

RF Device

LED

Interposer

Logic

By Technology:

Wet Chemical

Vapor Dry Cleaning

Aqueous Cleaning

Cryogenic Aerosols Super-Critical Fluid Process

By Operation Mode:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

