Pressure Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Pressure Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pressure sensor are devices that measures, and transmits data pertaining to fluid and speed, gas flow, water level, and altitude. Pressure sensor are used for evaluating human medical conditions, and wearable medical devices . Pressure sensor are used in various sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, oil and gas, healthcare, and industrial sector. The global pressure sensor market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 as disruption to the manufacturing, as well as the supply chain of pressure sensors in many countries. The advancements in microelectromechanical(MEMS) sensors, increase in demand from automotive and medical industries, stringent passenger safety regulations and increasing use of pressure sensors in smartphones are the factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2019, Honeywell agreed into a contract with Surrey Sensors to to deliver its TruStability RSC Series and HSC Series pressure sensors for integration into measurement systems having application in the aerospace industry. However, intense pricing pressure and fluctuating raw material prices are is the major factors restraining the growth of global Pressure Sensor market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Pressure Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for pressure sensors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell

ABB

Emerson

Amphenol

Sensata Technologies

BD Sensors

First Sensor

Micro Sensor Co., Ltd

Quartzdyne

Crane Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Pressure Sensing

Altitude Sensing

Flow Sensing

Depth Sensing

Application:

Automotive On-vehicle

Medical Devices

HVAC

Process Controls

Test & Measurement

Others

By Technology:

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Resonant

Electromagnetic

Optical

Others

By Product Type:

Absolute Pressure Sensors

Gauge Pressure Sensors

Differential Pressure Sensors

Sealed Pressure Sensors

Vacuum Pressure Sensors

By End-User Industry:

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Utility

Aviation

Oil & gas

Marine

Consumer Electronics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Pressure Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

