Pressure Sensor Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Pressure Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 12.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pressure sensor are devices that measures, and transmits data pertaining to fluid and speed, gas flow, water level, and altitude. Pressure sensor are used for evaluating human medical conditions, and wearable medical devices . Pressure sensor are used in various sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, oil and gas, healthcare, and industrial sector. The global pressure sensor market is facing challenges due to COVID-19 as disruption to the manufacturing, as well as the supply chain of pressure sensors in many countries. The advancements in microelectromechanical(MEMS) sensors, increase in demand from automotive and medical industries, stringent passenger safety regulations and increasing use of pressure sensors in smartphones are the factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2019, Honeywell agreed into a contract with Surrey Sensors to to deliver its TruStability RSC Series and HSC Series pressure sensors for integration into measurement systems having application in the aerospace industry. However, intense pricing pressure and fluctuating raw material prices are is the major factors restraining the growth of global Pressure Sensor market during the forecast period.
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1346
The regional analysis of global Pressure Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the evolving automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for pressure sensors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell
ABB
Emerson
Amphenol
Sensata Technologies
BD Sensors
First Sensor
Micro Sensor Co., Ltd
Quartzdyne
Crane Co.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Function:
Pressure Sensing
Altitude Sensing
Flow Sensing
Depth Sensing
Application:
Automotive On-vehicle
Medical Devices
HVAC
Process Controls
Test & Measurement
Others
By Technology:
Piezoresistive
Capacitive
Resonant
Electromagnetic
Optical
Others
By Product Type:
Absolute Pressure Sensors
Gauge Pressure Sensors
Differential Pressure Sensors
Sealed Pressure Sensors
Vacuum Pressure Sensors
By End-User Industry:
Automotive
Medical
Industrial
Utility
Aviation
Oil & gas
Marine
Consumer Electronics
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1346
Target Audience of the Global Pressure Sensor Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors