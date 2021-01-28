Industrial Hose Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Industrial Hose Market is valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial hose is flexible hollow tube or pipe, designed to supply fluids, water, and substances to various parts of the unit in the industry. The natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nitrile rubber, polyurethane, and others are the raw material used to manufacture develop industrial hose. The industrial hoses can handle wide range of acids, solids such as powder, and others, thus industrial hoses are widely used in the chemical. The global industrial hose market is facing challenges by the spread of COVID-19 due to reduction of production operations in automobile and oil & gas industries. However, industrial hoses are sued in vacuum conveying devices, suction conveyors, dosing systems, and pelleting machines in pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are still active which results in the demand for chemical and gas industrial hoses. The increasing demand for robust industrial hoses for critical applications in several industries, growing infrastructure-related developments and rising demand for PVC material are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 09th April 2020, Continental AG launched medical hoses in Daverio, Italy. These medical hoses are produced for the transportation of air and various medical gases required in healthcare applications. Whereas, shortage of technical expertise of industrial hoses is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Hose market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Hose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing adoption of industrial hoses for different applications. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton Corporation Plc

Gates Industrial Corporation Plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Ryco Hydraulics

Transfer Oil S.P.A.

Kurt Manufacturing

Kuriyama Of America, Inc.

Norres Schlauchtechnik Gmbh

Colex International Ltd.

Continental AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Material:

Natural Rubber

Nitrile Rubber

PVC

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

by Media Type:

Water

Oil

Hot Water and Steam

Air and Gas

Food and Beverage

Chemical

By Industry:

Automotive

Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Mining

Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Hose Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

