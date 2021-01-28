Industrial Hose Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Industrial Hose Market is valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial hose is flexible hollow tube or pipe, designed to supply fluids, water, and substances to various parts of the unit in the industry. The natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nitrile rubber, polyurethane, and others are the raw material used to manufacture develop industrial hose. The industrial hoses can handle wide range of acids, solids such as powder, and others, thus industrial hoses are widely used in the chemical. The global industrial hose market is facing challenges by the spread of COVID-19 due to reduction of production operations in automobile and oil & gas industries. However, industrial hoses are sued in vacuum conveying devices, suction conveyors, dosing systems, and pelleting machines in pharmaceuticals. The pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are still active which results in the demand for chemical and gas industrial hoses. The increasing demand for robust industrial hoses for critical applications in several industries, growing infrastructure-related developments and rising demand for PVC material are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 09th April 2020, Continental AG launched medical hoses in Daverio, Italy. These medical hoses are produced for the transportation of air and various medical gases required in healthcare applications. Whereas, shortage of technical expertise of industrial hoses is the major factor restraining the growth of global Industrial Hose market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Industrial Hose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing adoption of industrial hoses for different applications. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Eaton Corporation Plc
Gates Industrial Corporation Plc
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
Ryco Hydraulics
Transfer Oil S.P.A.
Kurt Manufacturing
Kuriyama Of America, Inc.
Norres Schlauchtechnik Gmbh
Colex International Ltd.
Continental AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Material:
Natural Rubber
Nitrile Rubber
PVC
Silicone
Polyurethane
Others
by Media Type:
Water
Oil
Hot Water and Steam
Air and Gas
Food and Beverage
Chemical
By Industry:
Automotive
Infrastructure
Oil & Gas
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Water & Wastewater
Chemicals
Mining
Agriculture
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Hose Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors