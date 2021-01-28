Food Vacuum Machine Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Food Vacuum Machine Market is valued approximately USD 12.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food Vacuum machines involves drawing air out of the package and then sealing the food product in an impermeable package. Food Vacuum Machine removes air from the product package to increase the product shelf-life and is readily used by shops, hypermarkets, supermarkets, etc. The Covid-129 pandemic impacts the global food vacuum machine market due to temporary shutdown of restaurants and supermarkets. However, increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions with the advent of COVID-19 will encourage the demand of food vacuum machines. The growing demand for shelf-stable products, rise in the usage of RTE (ready-to-eat) food and growing awareness to minimize food wastage and need to preserve food are the factors responsible for the growth of the global Food Vacuum Machine Market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 29th August 2018, Porseal launched TTE tray sealer for low volume production and production trials. These tray sealing machine has full vacuum facility which is capable of sealingcan seal up to 10 vacuum packs per minute with two impression tools. However, depreciating packaging capability of food vacuum machines and high installation and maintenance cost of machines are is the major factor restraining the growth of global Food Vacuum Machine market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Food Vacuum Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ulma Packaging

Proseal

Multivac

Electrolux Professional

Henkelman

Henkovac International

Promarks Inc.

Sammic S.L.

Metos

Bizerba

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Machinery Type:

External vacuum sealers

Chamber vacuum machines

Single

Double

Tray sealing machines

Packaging Type:

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By Process:

Skin

Shrink

Traditional methods

By End-Use Sector:

Industrial

Commercial

Restaurants

Small-scale companies

Large-scale companies

Domestic

By Application:

Bakery & confectionery products

Beverages

Meat and seafood

Snacks & savories

Convenience food

Dairy & frozen desserts

Sauces, dressings, spices, and condiments

Fruits & vegetables

Prepared food

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Food Vacuum Machine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

