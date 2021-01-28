Insulation products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Insulation products Market is valued approximately USD 54.41 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.46% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Insulation refers to the protection of product from extreme conditions. The insulation products are used in various types which includes electrical insulation, heat insulation, sound insulation. The various kinds of insulation used in various end- use industries are blanket batts and rolls, fiber insulation, loose-fill and blown-in and reflective and concrete etc. The home insulation is an essential component to manage the temperature within the room and helps in preventing the room from getting extreme warmn while summer seasons. The global rise in cases of COVID-19 leads to the safety initiatives by government across the globe which limits the growth of market. Government in major economies such as India, United States, China, Germany, and Spain etc. announced lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus which results in slow down of manufacturing process of essential components used in insulation products. Whereas, the global rise in construction activities is propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. The insulation product plays commendable role in managing temperature of rooms and preserving energy. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. The activity which contributed towards the growing construction sector in India includes export cargo (10%), highway construction/widening (9.8%), power generation (6.6%), import cargo (5.8%) and cargo at major ports (5.3%). Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. In addition, reduction of green- house gas emission is surging the demand for insulation product market. However, lack of awareness is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Insulation products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the reduction in greenhouse gas emission. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in construction activities in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Insulation products Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Trelleborg AB

Owens Corning

3M Company

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Sika AG

BASF SE

Johns Manville, Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Knuaf Insulation GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Thermal Insulation

Acoustic Insulation

Vacuum Insulation

Others

By Material:

Foamed Plastics

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Others

By End-use industries:

Residential

Commercial Construction

Industrial, HVAC & OEM

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Insulation products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

