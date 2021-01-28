Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices Market Research 2021 New Report | Growth Forecast by 2025

“Overview Of Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices Industry 2020-2025:

Orthopedic braces are medical devices designed to address musculoskeletal issues; they are used to properly align, correct the position, support, stabilize, and protect certain parts of the body (particularly the muscles, joints, and bones) as they heal from injury or trauma. These medical devices are often prescribed for the patient to wear during the process of recovery and rehabilitation.

The global Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices market was 4800 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 8030 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices Market include are:-

DJO Global

Ottobock

Ossur

3M Company

Bauerfeind

DeRoyal

Medi GmbH & Co.

Zimmer

Lohmann & Rauscher

Breg

THUASNE

ORTEC

BSN Medical

Tynor Orthotics

DUK-IN

Prime Medical

Adhenor

Aspen

Rcai

Truelife

Huici Medical

Dynamic Techno Medicals

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Upper-limb Orthoses

Lower-limb Orthoses

Spinal Orthoses

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Region wise performance of the Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices industry

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Orthopedic Braces & Support Devices market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

