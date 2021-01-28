Separator Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Separator Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A separator is vessel utilized to separate gas and liquid components from the source material. These separators are widely used in heavy industries namely, oil and gas, mineral fuel, pharmaceutical, goof & beverage and chemical. The extensive use of these separators in numerous industries drives the market towards growth. For instance: the high utilization of Oil separators in waste water plants, and food and beverage and chemical industries where waste water containing oil is released during operation. The separators installed remove, oil, Greece and other hydrocarbons by treating the waste water before disposal. Thus, the boost in the production in food and beverage industry along with other industries increase the demand for separators. As the growth in production and increase in number of manufacturers increase the number of separators used. As per the Food and Drink Europe 2018 report, the food and drink industry was the largest manufacturing sector in the region with a turnover of USD 1232.18 billion and a total of 294 thousand companies in 2016. Also, France had the highest turnover of USD 199.77 billion and a total of 59,757 companies followed by Germany with an annual turnover of USD 190.33 billion and 5940 companies. While Italy amounted to USD 147.88 billion turnover and a total of 56,500 companies and Spain contributed for a turnover of USD 107.11 billion and a total of 28,038 companies. However, UK only had a total of 6815 companies totaling to a turnover of USD 118.2 billion. However, high cost and maintenance impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing government regulations on treatment of byproducts before disposal present lucrative growth opportunity for market growth.

The regional analysis of global Separator market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising governmental regulations and increasing demand for advanced procedures. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising manufacturing facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Separator market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GEA

Alfa Laval

Andritz

NivobaHovex

Microtec Engineering Group

Myande Group

LARSSON SWEDEN

Bellemain

Swing-A-Way

OXO Good Grips

HIC Harold Import Cp.

Trudeau

Cuisipro

Catamount

Saint Dizier Environnement

AB SKF

Siemens AG

Sulzer Chemtech Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Wartsila Oyj Abp

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Oil Separator

Greece Separator

Fat Separator

Starch Separator

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Separator Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

