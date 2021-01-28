Cannabis Oil Market 2021 – Global Analysis, Trends, Forecast up to 2025

“Overview Of Cannabis Oil Industry 2020-2025:

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug.

Cannabis oil reached considerable popularity when a man in Canada named Rick Simpson began distributing this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Ricks oil (commonly known as Rick Simpson oil) brought the long studied knowledge about the anti-tumor and various medicinal properties of cannabis to the mainstream.

Global major cannabis oil production regions are USA, Canada and Europe. Canada is the largest production region, which produced 1071.6 kilo bottles in 2019, accounting for 52.66%. USA is the second largest production region, with production of 778.9 kilo bottles in 2019.

The global Cannabis Oil market was 100 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.9% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Cannabis Oil Market include are:-

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Recreational

Medical

Region wise performance of the Cannabis Oil industry

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Cannabis Oil companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Cannabis Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Cannabis Oil market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cannabis Oil market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Scope of the Report:-

