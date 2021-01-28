Cardiac Safety Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Cardiac Safety Services Market is valued approximately USD 442 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cardiac safety services offerings can be described as services that address assisting and designing medical trials and different research required for the monitoring of cardiac protection. The cardiac safety services include non-invasive cardiac imaging, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, physiologic stress testing, platelet aggregation and other services, along with the QT studies. The essential offering of cardiac safety services in treatment of cardiovascular diseases along with global rise in cases of cardiovascular diseases is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per World Health Organization 2017, Cardiovascular diseases is the leading cause of death across the world, accounting for 17.9 million deaths per year in 2017 and expected to grow over 23.6 million by 2030. In addition, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost associated with cardiac safety evaluation is the factor hampering the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Cardiac Safety Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing cases of cardiovascular diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiac Safety Services Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bioclinica

Labcorp

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Banook Group

Biotrial

Certara, L.P.

Celerion, Inc.

Medpace

Ncardia

Richmond Pharmacology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Integrated Services

Standalone Services

By Services:

ECG/Holter Measurement Services

Blood Pressure Measurement Services

Cardiovascular Imaging Services

Thorough QT Studies

Other Services

By End user:

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cardiac Safety Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

