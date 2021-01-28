Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering Market is valued approximately USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Genome Engineering technique is used for deletion, insertion and modification of genome of a microorganism. The genome editing/genome engineering plays an integral role in modern day biology and is widely used in biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry to alter the genome of microorganism to perform process such as fermentation which yield desired products. Also, this approach is majorly used for understanding DNA in cells of organism to have a better understanding of their biology, to treat infectious and autoimmune diseases. Availability of government funding and growth in the number of genomics projects are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. For Instance: in 2017, in Canada, as per the University of Guelph, University of Genome Canada Bioinformatics and Computational Biology along with other eligible sources provide funding of $12 million for different genomics-based research projects. Similarly, according the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development Organization, in 2017, government of Japan has introduced various initiatives such as Tohoku Medical Megabank project, Platform Program for promotion of Genome Medicine etc., these projects are inclined to provide research infrastructure. Such government initiatives would increase the need for genome editing and genome engineering. Also, the key players of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, innovation, technological advancements, investment, funding and others. However, high equipment cost is the major factor restraining the growth of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Genome Editing/Genome Engineering market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share as the region is one of the most significant markets for development of gene therapy in the US, the the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, increasing use of genetically modified crops, and the availability of research grants and funding. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
Horizon Discovery
Genscript
Sangamo Therapeutics
Lonza
Editas Medicine
Crispr Therapeutics
Eurofins Scientific
Precision Biosciences
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
CRISPR
TALEN
ZFN
ANTISENSE
Other technologies
By Product and Services:
Reagents and Consumables
Software & systems
Services
By Application:
Cell line Engineering
Genetic Engineering
Diagnostics Applications
Drug discovery and development
Others
By End-user:
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Government research institutes
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
