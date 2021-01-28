Battery Recycling Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The market in the North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. The environmental concern among the governments about the health hazards of the lithium-ion battery is considerably propelling the battery recycling market.

The Battery Recycling market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.

Key participants include Ecobat Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company Inc., Gopher Resource LLC, Retriev Technoloies Inc., Battery Solutions Inc., RSR Corporation, Glencore International AG, Fortum Oyj, Call2Recycle Inc., and Doe Run Company, among others.

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Battery Recycling market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lithium-Based

Nickel-Based

Lead-Acid

Others

Battery Recycling Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Extraction of Materials

Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

Disposal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Battery Recycling Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Battery Recycling Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Battery Recycling Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Battery Recycling Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Battery Recycling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Battery Recycling Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Battery Recycling Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Battery Recycling Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Battery Recycling Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

