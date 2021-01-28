Categories
Automotive Telematics Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The stringent rules set by the government in association with property identification coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.

The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of growing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China.

The Automotive Telematics market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.

Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

Automotive Telematics Market Overview:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Automotive Telematics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management

Navigation and Location Based System

Infotainment System

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Security

V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded

Integrated Smartphones

Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Autonomous Emergency Braking System

Blind Spot Detection

Others

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Automotive Telematics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Automotive Telematics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Automotive Telematics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Automotive Telematics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Automotive Telematics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Automotive Telematics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Automotive Telematics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

