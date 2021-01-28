Automotive Telematics Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach USD 415.93 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The stringent rules set by the government in association with property identification coupled with increased usage of cloud-based technology is likely to drive the expansion of the global automotive telematics market.
The North American region is a dominant telematics market and is anticipated to witness significant gains on account of growing demand for luxury vehicles throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico The Asia Pacific region held a significant portion of the market in 2019 ideally because of the presence of a wide variety of vehicle fleet and even higher rate of adoption of automotive telematics across countries namely India and China.
The Automotive Telematics market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.
Automotive Telematics Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Automotive Telematics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Two-Wheeler
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Asset/Fleet Management
Navigation and Location Based System
Infotainment System
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Security
V2X
Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Embedded
Integrated Smartphones
Tethered
Park Assist System
Lane Departure Warning System
Adaptive Cruise Control System
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Blind Spot Detection
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Automotive Telematics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Automotive Telematics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Automotive Telematics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Automotive Telematics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Automotive Telematics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Automotive Telematics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Automotive Telematics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
