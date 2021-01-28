Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for autonomous delivery vehicles is growing due to favorable initiatives and regulations all over the world for autonomous technology.
Europe held a significant share of 24.3% in the year 2019 as the United Kingdom government is focused on having autonomous vehicles on the road by the year 2021, which will drive the demand for market technology. Furthermore, investment in the latest technology by Germany will also drive demand in the coming years.
The Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline, among others.
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Autonomous Delivery Vehicles market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerial Delivery Drones
Ground Delivery Vehicles
Delivery Bots
Self-driving Vans and Trucks
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Manufacturing
Restaurants
Retail
Logistics
Healthcare
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
