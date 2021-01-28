Food Emulsifiers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Food Emulsifiers Market is valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Food Emulsifiers helps to stabilize emulsions and smoothness in food & beverage production processes. Food emulsions provide elasticity and smoothness, also improves quality, utilized for the production of instant noodles, fresh noodles, macaroni and spaghetti. The global Food Emulsifiers is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as manufacturing sectors are temporary shutdown. But various manufactures are taking opportunity while providing high quality of ingredients and products for consumers and also focuses more on maintaining strong relationship with the value chain stakeholders. As consumers are ready to pay higher amount for better quality of food & beverages. The growing consumption of convenience foods and premium products and rising number of end-use applications due to multifunctional attributes of emulsifiers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 16th August 2018, DuPont Nutrition & Health launched monoglyceride emulsifier called Dimodan HP 90-M. A new naturally-sourced, beaded monoglyceride, Dimodan HP 90-M emulsifier is made from sustainable palm oil, and is used for a wide range of applications including the production of margarine, non-dairy creamers and whipping gels. However, limited extraction and additional costs associated with emulsifiers extracted from natural resources is the major factor restraining the growth of global Food Emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Food Emulsifiers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing adoption of food emulsifiers and other food processing ingredients. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

Dupont

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc

Corbion N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Palsgaard A/S

Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd

Tate & Lyle Plc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Mono & di-glycerides and their derivatives

Lechithin

Sorbitan Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Stearoyl lactylates

Others

By Source:

Plant source

Animal source

By Application:

Bakery products

Dairy & frozen dessert

Confectionery products

Convenience foods

Meat products

Others

By Function:

Emulsification

Starch complexing

Protein interaction

Aeration and stabilization

Crystal modification

Oil structuring

Lubrication and processing aids

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Food Emulsifiers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

