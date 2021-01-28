Conjunctivitis Drugs Market expand at a steady CAGR till 2023 examined in new market research report

The market for conjunctivitis drugs is facing stagnant growth in developed regions. Also, a number of patents which have expired such as Moxeza, Besivance, Vigamox, and Zymaxid have dampened the market growth.

The market is further characterized by easy entry but high competition which has resulted into greater penetration by generics. The best strategy for firms is market development especially the Asian Pacific market which is poised to lead the growth of the global market in the near future.

The market is further dampened by the better efficacy and broad spectrum of anti-bacterial drugs led by quinolones. Quinolones especially Fluoroquinolones has a dominant market share for conjunctivitis. The research pipeline is somewhat weak with many other classes of antibiotics exhibiting greater toxicity. Thus, quinolones have immensely raised the acceptable bar for newer drugs.

The market is chiefly driven by unmet needs in developing regions along with greater awareness and rising incomes in these regions. These reasons along with contagious nature of the disease along with rise of drug resistance also driving the market of other antibiotics which has greater toxicity such as macrolide class. Off label drug use is also one of the market drivers due to cheap generics and greater availability of these drugs.

Test the market data and market information presented in more than 60 market data tables and figures spread over 84 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “The Global Conjunctivitis Drugs Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”.

