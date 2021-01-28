LED Chips Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Philips Lumileds, Cree, Toyoda Gosei

Light Emitting Diode (LED) is a solid-state semiconductor devices, which canconvert the energy from an electric current into light.Led chip is a core component of LED, referring to the PN junction. The entire industry will form oligopoly trends, industry environment will become better and better. Due to the huge cost of capital in LED Chip industry, the investor will be very difficult to entrance this industry unless it has government subsidies. In today’s LED chip industry, a part of small scale company will be faced with the risk of collapse due to price war. Price war led to the price reduction rate far exceeds the reduction rate of cost. So parts of the company will be collapse if they have not enough funds. Every coin has two sides , the other part of stronger firms will be survived. In that case, the oligopoly situation will be formed .Meanwhile , the survived firms will control the market price. The LED chip industry will be keeping in a good stable state in the near future
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global LED Chips Market The global LED Chips market size is projected to reach US$ 5886.3 million by 2026, from US$ 3889.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Global LED Chips Scope and Segment LED Chips market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Nichia, Philips Lumileds, Cree, Toyoda Gosei, OSRAM, Epistar, Tyntek, Genesis Photonics, Lextar, Formosa Epitaxy, OPTO-TECH, Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung, LG Innotek, San’an Opto, Changelight, Aucksun, ETI, Lattice Power, Tong Fang, HC SemiTek
LED Chips Breakdown Data by Type
Lateral Chip LED, Vertical Chip LED, Flip Chip LED
LED Chips Breakdown Data by Application
Automotive, Backlight Sources, Display Screen, Signage, General Lighting, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The LED Chips market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the LED Chips market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and LED Chips Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 LED Chips Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LED Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lateral Chip LED
1.2.3 Vertical Chip LED
1.2.4 Flip Chip LED 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LED Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Backlight Sources
1.3.4 Display Screen
1.3.5 Signage
1.3.6 General Lighting
1.3.7 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global LED Chips Production 2.1 Global LED Chips Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global LED Chips Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global LED Chips Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LED Chips Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global LED Chips Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global LED Chips Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global LED Chips Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global LED Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global LED Chips Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top LED Chips Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global LED Chips Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global LED Chips Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Chips Sales in 2020 4.3 Global LED Chips Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top LED Chips Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Chips Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global LED Chips Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global LED Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global LED Chips Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global LED Chips Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global LED Chips Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global LED Chips Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global LED Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global LED Chips Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global LED Chips Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global LED Chips Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global LED Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global LED Chips Price by Type
5.3.1 Global LED Chips Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global LED Chips Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global LED Chips Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global LED Chips Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global LED Chips Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global LED Chips Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global LED Chips Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global LED Chips Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global LED Chips Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global LED Chips Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global LED Chips Price by Application
6.3.1 Global LED Chips Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global LED Chips Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America LED Chips Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America LED Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America LED Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America LED Chips Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America LED Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America LED Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America LED Chips Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America LED Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America LED Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe LED Chips Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe LED Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe LED Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe LED Chips Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe LED Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe LED Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe LED Chips Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe LED Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe LED Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific LED Chips Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific LED Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific LED Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific LED Chips Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific LED Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific LED Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific LED Chips Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific LED Chips Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific LED Chips Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America LED Chips Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America LED Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America LED Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America LED Chips Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America LED Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America LED Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America LED Chips Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America LED Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America LED Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LED Chips Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Nichia
12.1.1 Nichia Corporation Information
12.1.2 Nichia Overview
12.1.3 Nichia LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Nichia LED Chips Product Description
12.1.5 Nichia Related Developments 12.2 Philips Lumileds
12.2.1 Philips Lumileds Corporation Information
12.2.2 Philips Lumileds Overview
12.2.3 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Philips Lumileds LED Chips Product Description
12.2.5 Philips Lumileds Related Developments 12.3 Cree
12.3.1 Cree Corporation Information
12.3.2 Cree Overview
12.3.3 Cree LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Cree LED Chips Product Description
12.3.5 Cree Related Developments 12.4 Toyoda Gosei
12.4.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information
12.4.2 Toyoda Gosei Overview
12.4.3 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Toyoda Gosei LED Chips Product Description
12.4.5 Toyoda Gosei Related Developments 12.5 OSRAM
12.5.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
12.5.2 OSRAM Overview
12.5.3 OSRAM LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 OSRAM LED Chips Product Description
12.5.5 OSRAM Related Developments 12.6 Epistar
12.6.1 Epistar Corporation Information
12.6.2 Epistar Overview
12.6.3 Epistar LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Epistar LED Chips Product Description
12.6.5 Epistar Related Developments 12.7 Tyntek
12.7.1 Tyntek Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tyntek Overview
12.7.3 Tyntek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Tyntek LED Chips Product Description
12.7.5 Tyntek Related Developments 12.8 Genesis Photonics
12.8.1 Genesis Photonics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Genesis Photonics Overview
12.8.3 Genesis Photonics LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Genesis Photonics LED Chips Product Description
12.8.5 Genesis Photonics Related Developments 12.9 Lextar
12.9.1 Lextar Corporation Information
12.9.2 Lextar Overview
12.9.3 Lextar LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Lextar LED Chips Product Description
12.9.5 Lextar Related Developments 12.10 Formosa Epitaxy
12.10.1 Formosa Epitaxy Corporation Information
12.10.2 Formosa Epitaxy Overview
12.10.3 Formosa Epitaxy LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Formosa Epitaxy LED Chips Product Description
12.10.5 Formosa Epitaxy Related Developments 12.11 OPTO-TECH
12.11.1 OPTO-TECH Corporation Information
12.11.2 OPTO-TECH Overview
12.11.3 OPTO-TECH LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 OPTO-TECH LED Chips Product Description
12.11.5 OPTO-TECH Related Developments 12.12 Seoul Semiconductor
12.12.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.12.2 Seoul Semiconductor Overview
12.12.3 Seoul Semiconductor LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Seoul Semiconductor LED Chips Product Description
12.12.5 Seoul Semiconductor Related Developments 12.13 Samsung
12.13.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.13.2 Samsung Overview
12.13.3 Samsung LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Samsung LED Chips Product Description
12.13.5 Samsung Related Developments 12.14 LG Innotek
12.14.1 LG Innotek Corporation Information
12.14.2 LG Innotek Overview
12.14.3 LG Innotek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 LG Innotek LED Chips Product Description
12.14.5 LG Innotek Related Developments 12.15 San’an Opto
12.15.1 San’an Opto Corporation Information
12.15.2 San’an Opto Overview
12.15.3 San’an Opto LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 San’an Opto LED Chips Product Description
12.15.5 San’an Opto Related Developments 12.16 Changelight
12.16.1 Changelight Corporation Information
12.16.2 Changelight Overview
12.16.3 Changelight LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Changelight LED Chips Product Description
12.16.5 Changelight Related Developments 12.17 Aucksun
12.17.1 Aucksun Corporation Information
12.17.2 Aucksun Overview
12.17.3 Aucksun LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Aucksun LED Chips Product Description
12.17.5 Aucksun Related Developments 12.18 ETI
12.18.1 ETI Corporation Information
12.18.2 ETI Overview
12.18.3 ETI LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 ETI LED Chips Product Description
12.18.5 ETI Related Developments 12.19 Lattice Power
12.19.1 Lattice Power Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lattice Power Overview
12.19.3 Lattice Power LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lattice Power LED Chips Product Description
12.19.5 Lattice Power Related Developments 12.20 Tong Fang
12.20.1 Tong Fang Corporation Information
12.20.2 Tong Fang Overview
12.20.3 Tong Fang LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Tong Fang LED Chips Product Description
12.20.5 Tong Fang Related Developments 8.21 HC SemiTek
12.21.1 HC SemiTek Corporation Information
12.21.2 HC SemiTek Overview
12.21.3 HC SemiTek LED Chips Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 HC SemiTek LED Chips Product Description
12.21.5 HC SemiTek Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 LED Chips Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 LED Chips Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 LED Chips Production Mode & Process 13.4 LED Chips Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 LED Chips Sales Channels
13.4.2 LED Chips Distributors 13.5 LED Chips Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 LED Chips Industry Trends 14.2 LED Chips Market Drivers 14.3 LED Chips Market Challenges 14.4 LED Chips Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global LED Chips Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
