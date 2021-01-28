LED Lighting Driver Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic

An LED Driver is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. This report is focused on the LED lighting applications. According to types, the proportion of Standard(non-dim) market share in 2020 is about 26%, and the proportion of 0-10V Dimming in 2020 is about 30%. LED Lighting Driver is widely used for Indoor lighting, Outdoor lighting and Special lighting. The most proportion of LED Lighting Driver is used for Indoor lighting and the proportion is about 60% in 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global LED Lighting Driver Market The global LED Lighting Driver market size is projected to reach US$ 10790 million by 2026, from US$ 7296.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.

:

Global LED Lighting Driver Scope and Segment LED Lighting Driver market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LED Lighting Driver market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, MEAN WELL, Philips, Inventronics, Tridonic, Delta Electronics, Hubbell Lighting, MOSO Power, Eaglerise, TCI, OSRAM SYLVANIA, LIFUD, SELF

LED Lighting Driver Breakdown Data by Type

DALI, 0-10V Dimming, Standard(non-dim), Triac Dimming, Smart Driver

LED Lighting Driver Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting, Special Lighting Regional and Country-level Analysis The LED Lighting Driver market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the LED Lighting Driver market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and LED Lighting Driver Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 LED Lighting Driver Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 DALI

1.2.3 0-10V Dimming

1.2.4 Standard(non-dim)

1.2.5 Triac Dimming

1.2.6 Smart Driver 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Indoor Lighting

1.3.3 Outdoor Lighting

1.3.4 Special Lighting 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global LED Lighting Driver Production 2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 China Taiwan 3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Lighting Driver Sales in 2020 4.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Lighting Driver Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global LED Lighting Driver Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LED Lighting Driver Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global LED Lighting Driver Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting Driver Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 MEAN WELL

12.1.1 MEAN WELL Corporation Information

12.1.2 MEAN WELL Overview

12.1.3 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 MEAN WELL LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.1.5 MEAN WELL Related Developments 12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Overview

12.2.3 Philips LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Philips LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.2.5 Philips Related Developments 12.3 Inventronics

12.3.1 Inventronics Corporation Information

12.3.2 Inventronics Overview

12.3.3 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Inventronics LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.3.5 Inventronics Related Developments 12.4 Tridonic

12.4.1 Tridonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tridonic Overview

12.4.3 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tridonic LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.4.5 Tridonic Related Developments 12.5 Delta Electronics

12.5.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Delta Electronics Overview

12.5.3 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Delta Electronics LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.5.5 Delta Electronics Related Developments 12.6 Hubbell Lighting

12.6.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hubbell Lighting Overview

12.6.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.6.5 Hubbell Lighting Related Developments 12.7 MOSO Power

12.7.1 MOSO Power Corporation Information

12.7.2 MOSO Power Overview

12.7.3 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MOSO Power LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.7.5 MOSO Power Related Developments 12.8 Eaglerise

12.8.1 Eaglerise Corporation Information

12.8.2 Eaglerise Overview

12.8.3 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Eaglerise LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.8.5 Eaglerise Related Developments 12.9 TCI

12.9.1 TCI Corporation Information

12.9.2 TCI Overview

12.9.3 TCI LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TCI LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.9.5 TCI Related Developments 12.10 OSRAM SYLVANIA

12.10.1 OSRAM SYLVANIA Corporation Information

12.10.2 OSRAM SYLVANIA Overview

12.10.3 OSRAM SYLVANIA LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 OSRAM SYLVANIA LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.10.5 OSRAM SYLVANIA Related Developments 12.11 LIFUD

12.11.1 LIFUD Corporation Information

12.11.2 LIFUD Overview

12.11.3 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LIFUD LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.11.5 LIFUD Related Developments 12.12 SELF

12.12.1 SELF Corporation Information

12.12.2 SELF Overview

12.12.3 SELF LED Lighting Driver Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 SELF LED Lighting Driver Product Description

12.12.5 SELF Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 LED Lighting Driver Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 LED Lighting Driver Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 LED Lighting Driver Production Mode & Process 13.4 LED Lighting Driver Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LED Lighting Driver Sales Channels

13.4.2 LED Lighting Driver Distributors 13.5 LED Lighting Driver Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 LED Lighting Driver Industry Trends 14.2 LED Lighting Driver Market Drivers 14.3 LED Lighting Driver Market Challenges 14.4 LED Lighting Driver Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global LED Lighting Driver Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

