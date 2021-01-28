PTZ Camera Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell

A pan–tilt–zoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates. As one of the most important professional instruments of security and protection monitoring, PTZ camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives PTZ camera industry developing. For industry structure analysis, the PTZ Camera industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 56.56 % of the revenue market.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global PTZ Camera Market The global PTZ Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 3662.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3075.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.
Global PTZ Camera Scope and Segment PTZ Camera market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTZ Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Axis, FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell, Panasonic, Vaddio, Dahua Technology, Infinova, Pelco, Canon, Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Vicon, Avigilon, YAAN
PTZ Camera Breakdown Data by Type
Indoor PTZ Camera, Outdoor PTZ Camera
PTZ Camera Breakdown Data by Application
Government and Military, Industry, Residential, Commercial Regional and Country-level Analysis The PTZ Camera market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the PTZ Camera market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and PTZ Camera Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 PTZ Camera Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Indoor PTZ Camera
1.2.3 Outdoor PTZ Camera 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Government and Military
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global PTZ Camera Production 2.1 Global PTZ Camera Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global PTZ Camera Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global PTZ Camera Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global PTZ Camera Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTZ Camera Sales in 2020 4.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTZ Camera Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global PTZ Camera Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global PTZ Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global PTZ Camera Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global PTZ Camera Price by Type
5.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global PTZ Camera Price by Application
6.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America PTZ Camera Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America PTZ Camera Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe PTZ Camera Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe PTZ Camera Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Axis
12.1.1 Axis Corporation Information
12.1.2 Axis Overview
12.1.3 Axis PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Axis PTZ Camera Product Description
12.1.5 Axis Related Developments 12.2 FLIR
12.2.1 FLIR Corporation Information
12.2.2 FLIR Overview
12.2.3 FLIR PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 FLIR PTZ Camera Product Description
12.2.5 FLIR Related Developments 12.3 Hikvision
12.3.1 Hikvision Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hikvision Overview
12.3.3 Hikvision PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Hikvision PTZ Camera Product Description
12.3.5 Hikvision Related Developments 12.4 Honeywell
12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.4.2 Honeywell Overview
12.4.3 Honeywell PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Honeywell PTZ Camera Product Description
12.4.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.5 Panasonic
12.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.5.2 Panasonic Overview
12.5.3 Panasonic PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Panasonic PTZ Camera Product Description
12.5.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.6 Vaddio
12.6.1 Vaddio Corporation Information
12.6.2 Vaddio Overview
12.6.3 Vaddio PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Vaddio PTZ Camera Product Description
12.6.5 Vaddio Related Developments 12.7 Dahua Technology
12.7.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information
12.7.2 Dahua Technology Overview
12.7.3 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Product Description
12.7.5 Dahua Technology Related Developments 12.8 Infinova
12.8.1 Infinova Corporation Information
12.8.2 Infinova Overview
12.8.3 Infinova PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Infinova PTZ Camera Product Description
12.8.5 Infinova Related Developments 12.9 Pelco
12.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information
12.9.2 Pelco Overview
12.9.3 Pelco PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Pelco PTZ Camera Product Description
12.9.5 Pelco Related Developments 12.10 Canon
12.10.1 Canon Corporation Information
12.10.2 Canon Overview
12.10.3 Canon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Canon PTZ Camera Product Description
12.10.5 Canon Related Developments 12.11 Sony
12.11.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sony Overview
12.11.3 Sony PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sony PTZ Camera Product Description
12.11.5 Sony Related Developments 12.12 Bosch Security Systems
12.12.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview
12.12.3 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Product Description
12.12.5 Bosch Security Systems Related Developments 12.13 Vicon
12.13.1 Vicon Corporation Information
12.13.2 Vicon Overview
12.13.3 Vicon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Vicon PTZ Camera Product Description
12.13.5 Vicon Related Developments 12.14 Avigilon
12.14.1 Avigilon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Avigilon Overview
12.14.3 Avigilon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Avigilon PTZ Camera Product Description
12.14.5 Avigilon Related Developments 12.15 YAAN
12.15.1 YAAN Corporation Information
12.15.2 YAAN Overview
12.15.3 YAAN PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 YAAN PTZ Camera Product Description
12.15.5 YAAN Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 PTZ Camera Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 PTZ Camera Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 PTZ Camera Production Mode & Process 13.4 PTZ Camera Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 PTZ Camera Sales Channels
13.4.2 PTZ Camera Distributors 13.5 PTZ Camera Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 PTZ Camera Industry Trends 14.2 PTZ Camera Market Drivers 14.3 PTZ Camera Market Challenges 14.4 PTZ Camera Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global PTZ Camera Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
