PTZ Camera Market Growth And Market Share By 2027 FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell

A pan–tilt–zoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates. As one of the most important professional instruments of security and protection monitoring, PTZ camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives PTZ camera industry developing. For industry structure analysis, the PTZ Camera industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 56.56 % of the revenue market.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global PTZ Camera Market The global PTZ Camera market size is projected to reach US$ 3662.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3075.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2021-2026.

:

Global PTZ Camera Scope and Segment PTZ Camera market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTZ Camera market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Axis, FLIR, Hikvision, Honeywell, Panasonic, Vaddio, Dahua Technology, Infinova, Pelco, Canon, Sony, Bosch Security Systems, Vicon, Avigilon, YAAN

PTZ Camera Breakdown Data by Type

Indoor PTZ Camera, Outdoor PTZ Camera

PTZ Camera Breakdown Data by Application

Government and Military, Industry, Residential, Commercial Regional and Country-level Analysis The PTZ Camera market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the PTZ Camera market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and PTZ Camera Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 PTZ Camera Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Indoor PTZ Camera

1.2.3 Outdoor PTZ Camera 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Government and Military

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Residential

1.3.5 Commercial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global PTZ Camera Production 2.1 Global PTZ Camera Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global PTZ Camera Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global PTZ Camera Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global PTZ Camera Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global PTZ Camera Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTZ Camera Sales in 2020 4.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PTZ Camera Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PTZ Camera Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global PTZ Camera Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PTZ Camera Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PTZ Camera Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global PTZ Camera Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global PTZ Camera Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PTZ Camera Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global PTZ Camera Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PTZ Camera Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PTZ Camera Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PTZ Camera Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global PTZ Camera Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PTZ Camera Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PTZ Camera Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PTZ Camera Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PTZ Camera Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Axis

12.1.1 Axis Corporation Information

12.1.2 Axis Overview

12.1.3 Axis PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Axis PTZ Camera Product Description

12.1.5 Axis Related Developments 12.2 FLIR

12.2.1 FLIR Corporation Information

12.2.2 FLIR Overview

12.2.3 FLIR PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 FLIR PTZ Camera Product Description

12.2.5 FLIR Related Developments 12.3 Hikvision

12.3.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hikvision Overview

12.3.3 Hikvision PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hikvision PTZ Camera Product Description

12.3.5 Hikvision Related Developments 12.4 Honeywell

12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Honeywell Overview

12.4.3 Honeywell PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Honeywell PTZ Camera Product Description

12.4.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.5 Panasonic

12.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.5.2 Panasonic Overview

12.5.3 Panasonic PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Panasonic PTZ Camera Product Description

12.5.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.6 Vaddio

12.6.1 Vaddio Corporation Information

12.6.2 Vaddio Overview

12.6.3 Vaddio PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Vaddio PTZ Camera Product Description

12.6.5 Vaddio Related Developments 12.7 Dahua Technology

12.7.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dahua Technology Overview

12.7.3 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dahua Technology PTZ Camera Product Description

12.7.5 Dahua Technology Related Developments 12.8 Infinova

12.8.1 Infinova Corporation Information

12.8.2 Infinova Overview

12.8.3 Infinova PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Infinova PTZ Camera Product Description

12.8.5 Infinova Related Developments 12.9 Pelco

12.9.1 Pelco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pelco Overview

12.9.3 Pelco PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pelco PTZ Camera Product Description

12.9.5 Pelco Related Developments 12.10 Canon

12.10.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.10.2 Canon Overview

12.10.3 Canon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Canon PTZ Camera Product Description

12.10.5 Canon Related Developments 12.11 Sony

12.11.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sony Overview

12.11.3 Sony PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Sony PTZ Camera Product Description

12.11.5 Sony Related Developments 12.12 Bosch Security Systems

12.12.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Bosch Security Systems Overview

12.12.3 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Bosch Security Systems PTZ Camera Product Description

12.12.5 Bosch Security Systems Related Developments 12.13 Vicon

12.13.1 Vicon Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vicon Overview

12.13.3 Vicon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Vicon PTZ Camera Product Description

12.13.5 Vicon Related Developments 12.14 Avigilon

12.14.1 Avigilon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Avigilon Overview

12.14.3 Avigilon PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Avigilon PTZ Camera Product Description

12.14.5 Avigilon Related Developments 12.15 YAAN

12.15.1 YAAN Corporation Information

12.15.2 YAAN Overview

12.15.3 YAAN PTZ Camera Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 YAAN PTZ Camera Product Description

12.15.5 YAAN Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 PTZ Camera Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 PTZ Camera Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 PTZ Camera Production Mode & Process 13.4 PTZ Camera Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PTZ Camera Sales Channels

13.4.2 PTZ Camera Distributors 13.5 PTZ Camera Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 PTZ Camera Industry Trends 14.2 PTZ Camera Market Drivers 14.3 PTZ Camera Market Challenges 14.4 PTZ Camera Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global PTZ Camera Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents.

