Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 PHILIPS, TVILIGHT, Osram

Smart lighting is a lighting technology designed for energy efficiency. This may include high efficiency fixtures and automated controls that make adjustments based on conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability. Lighting is the deliberate application of light to achieve some aesthetic or practical effect. It includes task lighting, accent lighting, and general lighting. A lighting control system is an intelligent network based lighting control solution that incorporates communication between various system inputs and outputs related to lighting control with the use of one or more central computing devices. Lighting control systems are widely used on both indoor and outdoor lighting of commercial, industrial, and residential spaces. Lighting control systems serve to provide the right amount of light where and when it is needed. Lighting control systems are employed to maximize the energy savings from the lighting system, satisfy building codes, or comply with green building and energy conservation programs. The term wireless smart lighting controls is typically used to indicate stand-alone control of the lighting within a space. This may include occupancy sensors, time clocks, and photocells that are hard-wired to control fixed groups of lights independently, and connected to the terminals with wireless standard protocols (Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth and etc.). As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Wireless Smart Lighting Control industry, and the fierce competitive leads to lower price and gross margin.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market The global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market size is projected to reach US$ 1645.8 million by 2026, from US$ 478 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Scope and Segment Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, GE Lighting, PHILIPS, TVILIGHT, Osram, Lutron, Telematics, Control4, Echelon, DimOnOff, Venture Lighting, Cimcon, Petra Systems, Honeywell, Murata, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Huagong Lighting, Zengge

Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Breakdown Data by Type

Zigbee, Wifi, Bluetooth, Z-Wave, Enocean

Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial, Industrial Regional and Country-level Analysis The Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Wireless Smart Lighting Controls market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Zigbee

1.2.3 Wifi

1.2.4 Bluetooth

1.2.5 Z-Wave

1.2.6 Enocean 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production 2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 GE Lighting

12.1.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.1.2 GE Lighting Overview

12.1.3 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 GE Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.1.5 GE Lighting Related Developments 12.2 PHILIPS

12.2.1 PHILIPS Corporation Information

12.2.2 PHILIPS Overview

12.2.3 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PHILIPS Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.2.5 PHILIPS Related Developments 12.3 TVILIGHT

12.3.1 TVILIGHT Corporation Information

12.3.2 TVILIGHT Overview

12.3.3 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 TVILIGHT Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.3.5 TVILIGHT Related Developments 12.4 Osram

12.4.1 Osram Corporation Information

12.4.2 Osram Overview

12.4.3 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Osram Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.4.5 Osram Related Developments 12.5 Lutron

12.5.1 Lutron Corporation Information

12.5.2 Lutron Overview

12.5.3 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Lutron Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.5.5 Lutron Related Developments 12.6 Telematics

12.6.1 Telematics Corporation Information

12.6.2 Telematics Overview

12.6.3 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Telematics Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.6.5 Telematics Related Developments 12.7 Control4

12.7.1 Control4 Corporation Information

12.7.2 Control4 Overview

12.7.3 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Control4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.7.5 Control4 Related Developments 12.8 Echelon

12.8.1 Echelon Corporation Information

12.8.2 Echelon Overview

12.8.3 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Echelon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.8.5 Echelon Related Developments 12.9 DimOnOff

12.9.1 DimOnOff Corporation Information

12.9.2 DimOnOff Overview

12.9.3 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 DimOnOff Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.9.5 DimOnOff Related Developments 12.10 Venture Lighting

12.10.1 Venture Lighting Corporation Information

12.10.2 Venture Lighting Overview

12.10.3 Venture Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Venture Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.10.5 Venture Lighting Related Developments 12.11 Cimcon

12.11.1 Cimcon Corporation Information

12.11.2 Cimcon Overview

12.11.3 Cimcon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Cimcon Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.11.5 Cimcon Related Developments 12.12 Petra Systems

12.12.1 Petra Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Petra Systems Overview

12.12.3 Petra Systems Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Petra Systems Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.12.5 Petra Systems Related Developments 12.13 Honeywell

12.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.13.2 Honeywell Overview

12.13.3 Honeywell Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Honeywell Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.13.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.14 Murata

12.14.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.14.2 Murata Overview

12.14.3 Murata Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Murata Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.14.5 Murata Related Developments 12.15 Schneider Electric

12.15.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.15.3 Schneider Electric Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Schneider Electric Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.15.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments 12.16 Legrand

12.16.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.16.2 Legrand Overview

12.16.3 Legrand Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Legrand Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.16.5 Legrand Related Developments 12.17 Huagong Lighting

12.17.1 Huagong Lighting Corporation Information

12.17.2 Huagong Lighting Overview

12.17.3 Huagong Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Huagong Lighting Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.17.5 Huagong Lighting Related Developments 12.18 Zengge

12.18.1 Zengge Corporation Information

12.18.2 Zengge Overview

12.18.3 Zengge Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Zengge Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Product Description

12.18.5 Zengge Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Production Mode & Process 13.4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Sales Channels

13.4.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Distributors 13.5 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Industry Trends 14.2 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Drivers 14.3 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Challenges 14.4 Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Wireless Smart Lighting Controls Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

