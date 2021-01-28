LV and MV Switchgear Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 ABB, Eaton, Siemens

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems. According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271. Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global LV and MV Switchgear Market The global LV and MV Switchgear market size is projected to reach US$ 79530 million by 2026, from US$ 57460 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.
:
Global LV and MV Switchgear Scope and Segment LV and MV Switchgear market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LV and MV Switchgear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Schneider, ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi, Fuji, HYUNDAI, Toshiba, SENTEG, Hyosung, MEIDENSHA, CHINT, Changshu Switchgear, XD, Wecome, TGOOD, HEAG, CTCS, Sunrise, SHVS
LV and MV Switchgear Breakdown Data by Type
Low Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear
LV and MV Switchgear Breakdown Data by Application
Residential, Infrastructure & Utilities, Energy, Industries, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The LV and MV Switchgear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the LV and MV Switchgear market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and LV and MV Switchgear Market Share Analysis
