LV and MV Switchgear Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 ABB, Eaton, Siemens

In general, switchgears are the switching devices that form the backbone of modern electrical distribution systems. According to IEC 60947, switchgears with rated voltages up to 1000 V ac and 1500 V dc are termed as low voltage (LV) switchgear, and medium voltage (MV) switchgear is ranged from 1000V ac rating up to 36 KV and 40.5 KV in term of IEC 62271. Schneider Electric, ABB, and Eaton captured the top three revenue share spots in the LV and MV Switchgear market in 2015.Schneider Electric dominated with 10.28 percent revenue share, followed by ABB with 9.05 percent revenue share and Eaton with 6.73 percent revenue share.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global LV and MV Switchgear Market The global LV and MV Switchgear market size is projected to reach US$ 79530 million by 2026, from US$ 57460 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

:

Global LV and MV Switchgear Scope and Segment LV and MV Switchgear market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LV and MV Switchgear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Schneider, ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE, Mitsubishi, Fuji, HYUNDAI, Toshiba, SENTEG, Hyosung, MEIDENSHA, CHINT, Changshu Switchgear, XD, Wecome, TGOOD, HEAG, CTCS, Sunrise, SHVS

LV and MV Switchgear Breakdown Data by Type

Low Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear

LV and MV Switchgear Breakdown Data by Application

Residential, Infrastructure & Utilities, Energy, Industries, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The LV and MV Switchgear market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the LV and MV Switchgear market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and LV and MV Switchgear Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 LV and MV Switchgear Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Low Voltage Switchgear

1.2.3 Medium Voltage Switchgear 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Infrastructure & Utilities

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Industries

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Production 2.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LV and MV Switchgear Sales in 2020 4.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LV and MV Switchgear Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global LV and MV Switchgear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LV and MV Switchgear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Schneider

12.1.1 Schneider Corporation Information

12.1.2 Schneider Overview

12.1.3 Schneider LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Schneider LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.1.5 Schneider Related Developments 12.2 ABB

12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.2.2 ABB Overview

12.2.3 ABB LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ABB LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.2.5 ABB Related Developments 12.3 Eaton

12.3.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Eaton Overview

12.3.3 Eaton LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Eaton LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.3.5 Eaton Related Developments 12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.4.2 Siemens Overview

12.4.3 Siemens LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Siemens LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.4.5 Siemens Related Developments 12.5 GE

12.5.1 GE Corporation Information

12.5.2 GE Overview

12.5.3 GE LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GE LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.5.5 GE Related Developments 12.6 Mitsubishi

12.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

12.6.3 Mitsubishi LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mitsubishi LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments 12.7 Fuji

12.7.1 Fuji Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fuji Overview

12.7.3 Fuji LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fuji LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.7.5 Fuji Related Developments 12.8 HYUNDAI

12.8.1 HYUNDAI Corporation Information

12.8.2 HYUNDAI Overview

12.8.3 HYUNDAI LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 HYUNDAI LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.8.5 HYUNDAI Related Developments 12.9 Toshiba

12.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toshiba Overview

12.9.3 Toshiba LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toshiba LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.9.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.10 SENTEG

12.10.1 SENTEG Corporation Information

12.10.2 SENTEG Overview

12.10.3 SENTEG LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SENTEG LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.10.5 SENTEG Related Developments 12.11 Hyosung

12.11.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hyosung Overview

12.11.3 Hyosung LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hyosung LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.11.5 Hyosung Related Developments 12.12 MEIDENSHA

12.12.1 MEIDENSHA Corporation Information

12.12.2 MEIDENSHA Overview

12.12.3 MEIDENSHA LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 MEIDENSHA LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.12.5 MEIDENSHA Related Developments 12.13 CHINT

12.13.1 CHINT Corporation Information

12.13.2 CHINT Overview

12.13.3 CHINT LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CHINT LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.13.5 CHINT Related Developments 12.14 Changshu Switchgear

12.14.1 Changshu Switchgear Corporation Information

12.14.2 Changshu Switchgear Overview

12.14.3 Changshu Switchgear LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Changshu Switchgear LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.14.5 Changshu Switchgear Related Developments 12.15 XD

12.15.1 XD Corporation Information

12.15.2 XD Overview

12.15.3 XD LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 XD LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.15.5 XD Related Developments 12.16 Wecome

12.16.1 Wecome Corporation Information

12.16.2 Wecome Overview

12.16.3 Wecome LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Wecome LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.16.5 Wecome Related Developments 12.17 TGOOD

12.17.1 TGOOD Corporation Information

12.17.2 TGOOD Overview

12.17.3 TGOOD LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 TGOOD LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.17.5 TGOOD Related Developments 12.18 HEAG

12.18.1 HEAG Corporation Information

12.18.2 HEAG Overview

12.18.3 HEAG LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 HEAG LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.18.5 HEAG Related Developments 12.19 CTCS

12.19.1 CTCS Corporation Information

12.19.2 CTCS Overview

12.19.3 CTCS LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 CTCS LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.19.5 CTCS Related Developments 12.20 Sunrise

12.20.1 Sunrise Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sunrise Overview

12.20.3 Sunrise LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Sunrise LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.20.5 Sunrise Related Developments 8.21 SHVS

12.21.1 SHVS Corporation Information

12.21.2 SHVS Overview

12.21.3 SHVS LV and MV Switchgear Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 SHVS LV and MV Switchgear Product Description

12.21.5 SHVS Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 LV and MV Switchgear Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 LV and MV Switchgear Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 LV and MV Switchgear Production Mode & Process 13.4 LV and MV Switchgear Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LV and MV Switchgear Sales Channels

13.4.2 LV and MV Switchgear Distributors 13.5 LV and MV Switchgear Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 LV and MV Switchgear Industry Trends 14.2 LV and MV Switchgear Market Drivers 14.3 LV and MV Switchgear Market Challenges 14.4 LV and MV Switchgear Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global LV and MV Switchgear Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

