Power Cords Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply. There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countries‘ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Power Cords Market The global Power Cords market size is projected to reach US$ 5559.4 million by 2026, from US$ 3680.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622117/global-power-cords-market
:
Global Power Cords Scope and Segment Power Cords market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Cords market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong
Power Cords Breakdown Data by Type
Ordinary Power Cord, Shielded Insulated Power Cord
Power Cords Breakdown Data by Application
Computers, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Power Tools, Medical Equipments, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Power Cords market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Power Cords market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Power Cords Market Share Analysis
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/521c6b6ab0264af417e6d6511cd06862,0,1,global-power-cords-market
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 Power Cords Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Ordinary Power Cord
1.2.3 Shielded Insulated Power Cord 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Computers
1.3.3 Telecommunications
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Power Tools
1.3.6 Medical Equipments
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Power Cords Production 2.1 Global Power Cords Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Power Cords Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Power Cords Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Power Cords Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Power Cords Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Power Cords Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Power Cords Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Power Cords Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Power Cords Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Power Cords Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Cords Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Power Cords Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Cords Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Power Cords Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Power Cords Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Power Cords Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Power Cords Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Power Cords Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Power Cords Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Power Cords Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Power Cords Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Power Cords Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Power Cords Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Power Cords Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Power Cords Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Power Cords Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Power Cords Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Power Cords Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Power Cords Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Power Cords Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Power Cords Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Power Cords Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Power Cords Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Power Cords Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Power Cords Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Power Cords Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Power Cords Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Power Cords Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Power Cords Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Power Cords Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Power Cords Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Power Cords Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Volex
12.1.1 Volex Corporation Information
12.1.2 Volex Overview
12.1.3 Volex Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Volex Power Cords Product Description
12.1.5 Volex Related Developments 12.2 Longwell
12.2.1 Longwell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Longwell Overview
12.2.3 Longwell Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Longwell Power Cords Product Description
12.2.5 Longwell Related Developments 12.3 Electri-Cord
12.3.1 Electri-Cord Corporation Information
12.3.2 Electri-Cord Overview
12.3.3 Electri-Cord Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Electri-Cord Power Cords Product Description
12.3.5 Electri-Cord Related Developments 12.4 Feller
12.4.1 Feller Corporation Information
12.4.2 Feller Overview
12.4.3 Feller Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Feller Power Cords Product Description
12.4.5 Feller Related Developments 12.5 Quail Electronics
12.5.1 Quail Electronics Corporation Information
12.5.2 Quail Electronics Overview
12.5.3 Quail Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Quail Electronics Power Cords Product Description
12.5.5 Quail Electronics Related Developments 12.6 HL TECHNOLOGY
12.6.1 HL TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information
12.6.2 HL TECHNOLOGY Overview
12.6.3 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Product Description
12.6.5 HL TECHNOLOGY Related Developments 12.7 Hongchang Electronics
12.7.1 Hongchang Electronics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hongchang Electronics Overview
12.7.3 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Product Description
12.7.5 Hongchang Electronics Related Developments 12.8 Americord
12.8.1 Americord Corporation Information
12.8.2 Americord Overview
12.8.3 Americord Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Americord Power Cords Product Description
12.8.5 Americord Related Developments 12.9 CHING CHENG
12.9.1 CHING CHENG Corporation Information
12.9.2 CHING CHENG Overview
12.9.3 CHING CHENG Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 CHING CHENG Power Cords Product Description
12.9.5 CHING CHENG Related Developments 12.10 Prime Wire & Cable
12.10.1 Prime Wire & Cable Corporation Information
12.10.2 Prime Wire & Cable Overview
12.10.3 Prime Wire & Cable Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Prime Wire & Cable Power Cords Product Description
12.10.5 Prime Wire & Cable Related Developments 12.11 AURICH
12.11.1 AURICH Corporation Information
12.11.2 AURICH Overview
12.11.3 AURICH Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 AURICH Power Cords Product Description
12.11.5 AURICH Related Developments 12.12 I-SHENG
12.12.1 I-SHENG Corporation Information
12.12.2 I-SHENG Overview
12.12.3 I-SHENG Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 I-SHENG Power Cords Product Description
12.12.5 I-SHENG Related Developments 12.13 Queenpuo
12.13.1 Queenpuo Corporation Information
12.13.2 Queenpuo Overview
12.13.3 Queenpuo Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Queenpuo Power Cords Product Description
12.13.5 Queenpuo Related Developments 12.14 CEP
12.14.1 CEP Corporation Information
12.14.2 CEP Overview
12.14.3 CEP Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CEP Power Cords Product Description
12.14.5 CEP Related Developments 12.15 Yunhuan Electronics
12.15.1 Yunhuan Electronics Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yunhuan Electronics Overview
12.15.3 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Product Description
12.15.5 Yunhuan Electronics Related Developments 12.16 Coleman Cable
12.16.1 Coleman Cable Corporation Information
12.16.2 Coleman Cable Overview
12.16.3 Coleman Cable Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Coleman Cable Power Cords Product Description
12.16.5 Coleman Cable Related Developments 12.17 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL
12.17.1 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Corporation Information
12.17.2 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Overview
12.17.3 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Product Description
12.17.5 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Related Developments 12.18 StayOnline
12.18.1 StayOnline Corporation Information
12.18.2 StayOnline Overview
12.18.3 StayOnline Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 StayOnline Power Cords Product Description
12.18.5 StayOnline Related Developments 12.19 Yung Li
12.19.1 Yung Li Corporation Information
12.19.2 Yung Li Overview
12.19.3 Yung Li Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Yung Li Power Cords Product Description
12.19.5 Yung Li Related Developments 12.20 MEGA
12.20.1 MEGA Corporation Information
12.20.2 MEGA Overview
12.20.3 MEGA Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 MEGA Power Cords Product Description
12.20.5 MEGA Related Developments 8.21 ShangYu Jintao
12.21.1 ShangYu Jintao Corporation Information
12.21.2 ShangYu Jintao Overview
12.21.3 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Product Description
12.21.5 ShangYu Jintao Related Developments 12.22 Kord King
12.22.1 Kord King Corporation Information
12.22.2 Kord King Overview
12.22.3 Kord King Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Kord King Power Cords Product Description
12.22.5 Kord King Related Developments 12.23 GoGreen Power
12.23.1 GoGreen Power Corporation Information
12.23.2 GoGreen Power Overview
12.23.3 GoGreen Power Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 GoGreen Power Power Cords Product Description
12.23.5 GoGreen Power Related Developments 12.24 Tripplite
12.24.1 Tripplite Corporation Information
12.24.2 Tripplite Overview
12.24.3 Tripplite Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Tripplite Power Cords Product Description
12.24.5 Tripplite Related Developments 12.25 QIAOPU
12.25.1 QIAOPU Corporation Information
12.25.2 QIAOPU Overview
12.25.3 QIAOPU Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 QIAOPU Power Cords Product Description
12.25.5 QIAOPU Related Developments 12.26 Weitien
12.26.1 Weitien Corporation Information
12.26.2 Weitien Overview
12.26.3 Weitien Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Weitien Power Cords Product Description
12.26.5 Weitien Related Developments 12.27 Ningbo Chenglong
12.27.1 Ningbo Chenglong Corporation Information
12.27.2 Ningbo Chenglong Overview
12.27.3 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Product Description
12.27.5 Ningbo Chenglong Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Power Cords Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Power Cords Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Power Cords Production Mode & Process 13.4 Power Cords Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Power Cords Sales Channels
13.4.2 Power Cords Distributors 13.5 Power Cords Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Power Cords Industry Trends 14.2 Power Cords Market Drivers 14.3 Power Cords Market Challenges 14.4 Power Cords Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Power Cords Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.