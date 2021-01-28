Power Cords Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller

Power cords are detachable means of supplying electricity from a main power source to electrical equipment or appliances. Power cords consist of a flexible cord with electrical plugs at each end, one male and one female. The female plug connects to the appliance or electrical equipment. The male plug connects the electrical receptacle, electrical outlet or power supply. There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. For the North American power cords industry, the major competition comes from the Asia-Pacific region, especially from China, Taiwan and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the power cord production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost power cords flooded the developed countries‘ power cords market making the local power cord industry struggle to survive.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Power Cords Market The global Power Cords market size is projected to reach US$ 5559.4 million by 2026, from US$ 3680.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Cords Scope and Segment Power Cords market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Cords market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Volex, Longwell, Electri-Cord, Feller, Quail Electronics, HL TECHNOLOGY, Hongchang Electronics, Americord, CHING CHENG, Prime Wire & Cable, AURICH, I-SHENG, Queenpuo, CEP, Yunhuan Electronics, Coleman Cable, HUASHENG ELECTRICAL, StayOnline, Yung Li, MEGA, ShangYu Jintao, Kord King, GoGreen Power, Tripplite, QIAOPU, Weitien, Ningbo Chenglong

Power Cords Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary Power Cord, Shielded Insulated Power Cord

Power Cords Breakdown Data by Application

Computers, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Power Tools, Medical Equipments, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Power Cords market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Power Cords market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Power Cords Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Power Cords Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Power Cord

1.2.3 Shielded Insulated Power Cord 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Cords Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Computers

1.3.3 Telecommunications

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Power Tools

1.3.6 Medical Equipments

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Power Cords Production 2.1 Global Power Cords Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Power Cords Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Power Cords Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Power Cords Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Power Cords Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Power Cords Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Power Cords Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Power Cords Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Power Cords Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Power Cords Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Power Cords Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Cords Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Power Cords Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Power Cords Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Power Cords Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Power Cords Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Power Cords Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Power Cords Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Power Cords Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Power Cords Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Power Cords Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Power Cords Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Power Cords Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Power Cords Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Power Cords Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Power Cords Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Power Cords Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Power Cords Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Power Cords Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Power Cords Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Power Cords Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Power Cords Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Power Cords Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Power Cords Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Power Cords Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Power Cords Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Power Cords Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Power Cords Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Power Cords Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Power Cords Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Power Cords Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Power Cords Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Power Cords Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Power Cords Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Power Cords Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Power Cords Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Power Cords Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Power Cords Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Volex

12.1.1 Volex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Volex Overview

12.1.3 Volex Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Volex Power Cords Product Description

12.1.5 Volex Related Developments 12.2 Longwell

12.2.1 Longwell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Longwell Overview

12.2.3 Longwell Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Longwell Power Cords Product Description

12.2.5 Longwell Related Developments 12.3 Electri-Cord

12.3.1 Electri-Cord Corporation Information

12.3.2 Electri-Cord Overview

12.3.3 Electri-Cord Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Electri-Cord Power Cords Product Description

12.3.5 Electri-Cord Related Developments 12.4 Feller

12.4.1 Feller Corporation Information

12.4.2 Feller Overview

12.4.3 Feller Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Feller Power Cords Product Description

12.4.5 Feller Related Developments 12.5 Quail Electronics

12.5.1 Quail Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Quail Electronics Overview

12.5.3 Quail Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Quail Electronics Power Cords Product Description

12.5.5 Quail Electronics Related Developments 12.6 HL TECHNOLOGY

12.6.1 HL TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

12.6.2 HL TECHNOLOGY Overview

12.6.3 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 HL TECHNOLOGY Power Cords Product Description

12.6.5 HL TECHNOLOGY Related Developments 12.7 Hongchang Electronics

12.7.1 Hongchang Electronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hongchang Electronics Overview

12.7.3 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hongchang Electronics Power Cords Product Description

12.7.5 Hongchang Electronics Related Developments 12.8 Americord

12.8.1 Americord Corporation Information

12.8.2 Americord Overview

12.8.3 Americord Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Americord Power Cords Product Description

12.8.5 Americord Related Developments 12.9 CHING CHENG

12.9.1 CHING CHENG Corporation Information

12.9.2 CHING CHENG Overview

12.9.3 CHING CHENG Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 CHING CHENG Power Cords Product Description

12.9.5 CHING CHENG Related Developments 12.10 Prime Wire & Cable

12.10.1 Prime Wire & Cable Corporation Information

12.10.2 Prime Wire & Cable Overview

12.10.3 Prime Wire & Cable Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Prime Wire & Cable Power Cords Product Description

12.10.5 Prime Wire & Cable Related Developments 12.11 AURICH

12.11.1 AURICH Corporation Information

12.11.2 AURICH Overview

12.11.3 AURICH Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AURICH Power Cords Product Description

12.11.5 AURICH Related Developments 12.12 I-SHENG

12.12.1 I-SHENG Corporation Information

12.12.2 I-SHENG Overview

12.12.3 I-SHENG Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 I-SHENG Power Cords Product Description

12.12.5 I-SHENG Related Developments 12.13 Queenpuo

12.13.1 Queenpuo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Queenpuo Overview

12.13.3 Queenpuo Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Queenpuo Power Cords Product Description

12.13.5 Queenpuo Related Developments 12.14 CEP

12.14.1 CEP Corporation Information

12.14.2 CEP Overview

12.14.3 CEP Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 CEP Power Cords Product Description

12.14.5 CEP Related Developments 12.15 Yunhuan Electronics

12.15.1 Yunhuan Electronics Corporation Information

12.15.2 Yunhuan Electronics Overview

12.15.3 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Yunhuan Electronics Power Cords Product Description

12.15.5 Yunhuan Electronics Related Developments 12.16 Coleman Cable

12.16.1 Coleman Cable Corporation Information

12.16.2 Coleman Cable Overview

12.16.3 Coleman Cable Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Coleman Cable Power Cords Product Description

12.16.5 Coleman Cable Related Developments 12.17 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL

12.17.1 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Corporation Information

12.17.2 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Overview

12.17.3 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Power Cords Product Description

12.17.5 HUASHENG ELECTRICAL Related Developments 12.18 StayOnline

12.18.1 StayOnline Corporation Information

12.18.2 StayOnline Overview

12.18.3 StayOnline Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 StayOnline Power Cords Product Description

12.18.5 StayOnline Related Developments 12.19 Yung Li

12.19.1 Yung Li Corporation Information

12.19.2 Yung Li Overview

12.19.3 Yung Li Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Yung Li Power Cords Product Description

12.19.5 Yung Li Related Developments 12.20 MEGA

12.20.1 MEGA Corporation Information

12.20.2 MEGA Overview

12.20.3 MEGA Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 MEGA Power Cords Product Description

12.20.5 MEGA Related Developments 8.21 ShangYu Jintao

12.21.1 ShangYu Jintao Corporation Information

12.21.2 ShangYu Jintao Overview

12.21.3 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ShangYu Jintao Power Cords Product Description

12.21.5 ShangYu Jintao Related Developments 12.22 Kord King

12.22.1 Kord King Corporation Information

12.22.2 Kord King Overview

12.22.3 Kord King Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Kord King Power Cords Product Description

12.22.5 Kord King Related Developments 12.23 GoGreen Power

12.23.1 GoGreen Power Corporation Information

12.23.2 GoGreen Power Overview

12.23.3 GoGreen Power Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 GoGreen Power Power Cords Product Description

12.23.5 GoGreen Power Related Developments 12.24 Tripplite

12.24.1 Tripplite Corporation Information

12.24.2 Tripplite Overview

12.24.3 Tripplite Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Tripplite Power Cords Product Description

12.24.5 Tripplite Related Developments 12.25 QIAOPU

12.25.1 QIAOPU Corporation Information

12.25.2 QIAOPU Overview

12.25.3 QIAOPU Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 QIAOPU Power Cords Product Description

12.25.5 QIAOPU Related Developments 12.26 Weitien

12.26.1 Weitien Corporation Information

12.26.2 Weitien Overview

12.26.3 Weitien Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Weitien Power Cords Product Description

12.26.5 Weitien Related Developments 12.27 Ningbo Chenglong

12.27.1 Ningbo Chenglong Corporation Information

12.27.2 Ningbo Chenglong Overview

12.27.3 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Ningbo Chenglong Power Cords Product Description

12.27.5 Ningbo Chenglong Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Power Cords Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Power Cords Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Power Cords Production Mode & Process 13.4 Power Cords Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Power Cords Sales Channels

13.4.2 Power Cords Distributors 13.5 Power Cords Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Power Cords Industry Trends 14.2 Power Cords Market Drivers 14.3 Power Cords Market Challenges 14.4 Power Cords Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Power Cords Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

