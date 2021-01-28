Non-Contact Temperature Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature. Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Non-Contact Temperature Market The global Non-Contact Temperature market size is projected to reach US$ 3005 million by 2026, from US$ 1150.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Non-Contact Temperature Scope and Segment Non-Contact Temperature market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Contact Temperature market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, LumaSense, Calex Electronics, Melexis, Keyence, OPTEX Group, Pasco, Process-Sensors, Proxitron, Banner, HTM, Eluox Automation, Bodach, FSG Sensing
Non-Contact Temperature Breakdown Data by Type
Infrared Temperature Sensors, Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors
Non-Contact Temperature Breakdown Data by Application
Electronic Industry, Metallurgy Field, Petrochemical, General Industry(Pharmacy, Automobile), Transportation Regional and Country-level Analysis The Non-Contact Temperature market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Non-Contact Temperature market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Non-Contact Temperature Market Share Analysis
