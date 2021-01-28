Isolated Gate Drivers Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027| Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics

A gate driver is a power amplifier that accepts a low-power input from a controller IC and produces a high-current drive input for the gate of a high-power transistor such as an IGBT or power MOSFET. Gate drivers can be provided either on-chip or as a discrete module. In recent years, a much greater percentage of home appliances, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, including mild hybrids, and renewable energy products have implemented dedicated power semiconductors devices on-board. Isolated Gate Drivers will benefit from power semiconductors delivering a 8.5% CAGR from 2017-2022. Most of power MOSFETs and IGBTs are driven by gate drivers IC. However, while almost all IGBTs require a gate driver, MOSFETs are showing a considerably lower usage of Isolated Gate Drivers. Isolated Gate Drivers utilization varies on voltage and power levels and it strongly depends on the applications, in 2016, more than 69% of the gate drivers IC market correspond to the ones combined with MOSFETs. But this figure step by step decreases slowly and appear to be stabilizing. In parallel IGBT market share increases. As a consequence, the revenue gap between MOSFET and IGBT gate drivers will be quickly narrowing in a near future. The supply chain of the gate driver is evolving, pushed by higher integration needs, as well as an increasing need for more complete product solutions In additional to gate driver IC manufacturers, other players emerged along the supply chain to offer alternative solutions for various power management needs. Two of the more notable solutions are Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) and Plug-and-Play (PnP) gate driver boards. An IPM integrates control, protection, gate driver, and power switching devices in a single package to address the need for compact, efficient, and application-specific power management needs. Over 70% of all IPMs are in white goods and motor control. Some notable players such as Mitsubishi, ON Semiconductor, Semikron, and Infineon compete fiercely in the IPM market. Based on this report, high voltage IPMs are forecast to slowly replace discrete solutions in several key markets, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer. The top five gate driver IC suppliers control more than 50% of the market, with most of them also competing in the power semiconductor segment, including Texas Instruments, Infineon, and Analog Devices. Compared to other semiconductor segments such as memory, CPU, and sensors, the power semiconductor sector is less consolidated and can still provide opportunities for companies to grow with the right business model and strategy. Various business models can be successful in addressing diverse customer needs in the gate driver market. Companies change their business models periodically to address fast growing markets. For instance, Texas Instruments, traditionally an IC supplier, increased its focus on providing system level solutions by integrating multiple chips in the same package or board. This is the end of Isolated Gate Drivers report. New materials such as SiC and GaN will increase the level of integration. Both SiC and GaN devices have been in development for years. To recoup the cost and maximize the profit, companies are gearing towards offering system level solutions instead of components. Other companies traditionally not invested in these two materials can get product portfolios and expertise by acquiring other companies.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market The global Isolated Gate Drivers market size is projected to reach US$ 152 million by 2026, from US$ 112.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622256/global-isolated-gate-drivers-market

:

Global Isolated Gate Drivers Scope and Segment Isolated Gate Drivers market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isolated Gate Drivers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, Silicon Labs, On Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, IXYS

Isolated Gate Drivers Breakdown Data by Type

Isolated IGBT Gate Driver, Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver, Others

Isolated Gate Drivers Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial, Automotive, Enterprise, Telecommunications, Other Regional and Country-level Analysis The Isolated Gate Drivers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Isolated Gate Drivers market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Isolated Gate Drivers Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/bf2d6953d8f16a5efe31a8b6bf3e34f0,0,1,global-isolated-gate-drivers-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Isolated IGBT Gate Driver

1.2.3 Isolated MOSFET Gate Driver

1.2.4 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Enterprise

1.3.5 Telecommunications

1.3.6 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Production 2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolated Gate Drivers Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drivers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drivers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instruments Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments 12.2 Analog Devices

12.2.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

12.2.2 Analog Devices Overview

12.2.3 Analog Devices Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Analog Devices Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.2.5 Analog Devices Related Developments 12.3 Infineon

12.3.1 Infineon Corporation Information

12.3.2 Infineon Overview

12.3.3 Infineon Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Infineon Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.3.5 Infineon Related Developments 12.4 STMicroelectronics

12.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 STMicroelectronics Overview

12.4.3 STMicroelectronics Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 STMicroelectronics Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.4.5 STMicroelectronics Related Developments 12.5 Broadcom

12.5.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Broadcom Overview

12.5.3 Broadcom Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Broadcom Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.5.5 Broadcom Related Developments 12.6 Silicon Labs

12.6.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information

12.6.2 Silicon Labs Overview

12.6.3 Silicon Labs Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Silicon Labs Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.6.5 Silicon Labs Related Developments 12.7 On Semiconductor

12.7.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.7.2 On Semiconductor Overview

12.7.3 On Semiconductor Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 On Semiconductor Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.7.5 On Semiconductor Related Developments 12.8 ROHM Semiconductor

12.8.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.8.2 ROHM Semiconductor Overview

12.8.3 ROHM Semiconductor Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 ROHM Semiconductor Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.8.5 ROHM Semiconductor Related Developments 12.9 IXYS

12.9.1 IXYS Corporation Information

12.9.2 IXYS Overview

12.9.3 IXYS Isolated Gate Drivers Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 IXYS Isolated Gate Drivers Product Description

12.9.5 IXYS Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Isolated Gate Drivers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Isolated Gate Drivers Production Mode & Process 13.4 Isolated Gate Drivers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Isolated Gate Drivers Distributors 13.5 Isolated Gate Drivers Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Isolated Gate Drivers Industry Trends 14.2 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Drivers 14.3 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Challenges 14.4 Isolated Gate Drivers Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Isolated Gate Drivers Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/