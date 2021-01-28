Digital Timer Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Leviton, Legrand, Intermatic

Digital Timer is a timer that permits high precision time setting because the operation is controlled digitally. Even the time setting can be made easily using digital switches, and it is also possible to digitally display the elapsed time. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell, Leviton, Legrand, Intermatic, Schneider Electric, Theben , Hugo Müller, Larsen & Toubro, Panasonic, Oribis , Havells India India and Omron etc. North America is the largest production of Digital Timer, with a production revenue market share nearly 30.55% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share over 29.35% in 2016. China is another important production market of Digital Timer. The Digital Timer price of Chinese producers is generally low Digital Timer used in industry including Industrial Devices, Lighting System and Others. Report data showed that 49.83% of the Digital Timer market demand in Lighting System, 34.21% in Industrial Devices in 2016. There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Digital Timer, which are LED Display Digital Timer and LCD Display Digital Timer. LCD Display Digital Timer is important in the Digital Timer, with a production market share nearly 67.52% in 2016. In the next few years, Digital Timer is growing faster than analog Timer; Timer industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Time Switch have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Digital Timer Market The global Digital Timer market size is projected to reach US$ 1565.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1093.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Digital Timer Scope and Segment Digital Timer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Timer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Honeywell, Leviton, Legrand, Intermatic, Schneider Electric, Theben, Hugo Müller, Larsen & Toubro, Panasonic, Oribis, Havells India, Omron, Koyo Electronics, Eaton, Hager, Enerlites, Crouzet, Autonics, Ascon Tecnologic, Marsh Bellofram, Trumeter, SELEC Controls Pvt, Tempatron, Sisel Engineering, ANLY Electronics, Kübler, Dwyer Instruments, Pujing, Any Electronics

Digital Timer Breakdown Data by Type

LED Display Digital Timer, LCD Display Digital Timer

Digital Timer Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Device, Lighting System, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Digital Timer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Digital Timer market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Digital Timer Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Digital Timer Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Timer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LED Display Digital Timer

1.2.3 LCD Display Digital Timer 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Timer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Device

1.3.3 Lighting System

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Digital Timer Production 2.1 Global Digital Timer Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Digital Timer Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Digital Timer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Digital Timer Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Digital Timer Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Digital Timer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Digital Timer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Digital Timer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Digital Timer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Digital Timer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Digital Timer Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Digital Timer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Timer Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Digital Timer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Digital Timer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Timer Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Digital Timer Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Digital Timer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Digital Timer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Digital Timer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Digital Timer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Digital Timer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Digital Timer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Digital Timer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Digital Timer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Digital Timer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Digital Timer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Digital Timer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Digital Timer Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Digital Timer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Digital Timer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Digital Timer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Digital Timer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Digital Timer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Digital Timer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Digital Timer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Digital Timer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Digital Timer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Digital Timer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Digital Timer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Digital Timer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Digital Timer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Digital Timer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Digital Timer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Digital Timer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Digital Timer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Digital Timer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Digital Timer Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Digital Timer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Digital Timer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Digital Timer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Digital Timer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Digital Timer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Digital Timer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Digital Timer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Digital Timer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Digital Timer Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Digital Timer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Digital Timer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Digital Timer Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Digital Timer Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Digital Timer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Digital Timer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Digital Timer Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Digital Timer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Digital Timer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Digital Timer Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Digital Timer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Digital Timer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Timer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Honeywell

12.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.1.2 Honeywell Overview

12.1.3 Honeywell Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Honeywell Digital Timer Product Description

12.1.5 Honeywell Related Developments 12.2 Leviton

12.2.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Leviton Overview

12.2.3 Leviton Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Leviton Digital Timer Product Description

12.2.5 Leviton Related Developments 12.3 Legrand

12.3.1 Legrand Corporation Information

12.3.2 Legrand Overview

12.3.3 Legrand Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Legrand Digital Timer Product Description

12.3.5 Legrand Related Developments 12.4 Intermatic

12.4.1 Intermatic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Intermatic Overview

12.4.3 Intermatic Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Intermatic Digital Timer Product Description

12.4.5 Intermatic Related Developments 12.5 Schneider Electric

12.5.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.5.2 Schneider Electric Overview

12.5.3 Schneider Electric Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Schneider Electric Digital Timer Product Description

12.5.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments 12.6 Theben

12.6.1 Theben Corporation Information

12.6.2 Theben Overview

12.6.3 Theben Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Theben Digital Timer Product Description

12.6.5 Theben Related Developments 12.7 Hugo Müller

12.7.1 Hugo Müller Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hugo Müller Overview

12.7.3 Hugo Müller Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Hugo Müller Digital Timer Product Description

12.7.5 Hugo Müller Related Developments 12.8 Larsen & Toubro

12.8.1 Larsen & Toubro Corporation Information

12.8.2 Larsen & Toubro Overview

12.8.3 Larsen & Toubro Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Larsen & Toubro Digital Timer Product Description

12.8.5 Larsen & Toubro Related Developments 12.9 Panasonic

12.9.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Panasonic Overview

12.9.3 Panasonic Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Panasonic Digital Timer Product Description

12.9.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.10 Oribis

12.10.1 Oribis Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oribis Overview

12.10.3 Oribis Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Oribis Digital Timer Product Description

12.10.5 Oribis Related Developments 12.11 Havells India

12.11.1 Havells India Corporation Information

12.11.2 Havells India Overview

12.11.3 Havells India Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Havells India Digital Timer Product Description

12.11.5 Havells India Related Developments 12.12 Omron

12.12.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.12.2 Omron Overview

12.12.3 Omron Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Omron Digital Timer Product Description

12.12.5 Omron Related Developments 12.13 Koyo Electronics

12.13.1 Koyo Electronics Corporation Information

12.13.2 Koyo Electronics Overview

12.13.3 Koyo Electronics Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Koyo Electronics Digital Timer Product Description

12.13.5 Koyo Electronics Related Developments 12.14 Eaton

12.14.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.14.2 Eaton Overview

12.14.3 Eaton Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Eaton Digital Timer Product Description

12.14.5 Eaton Related Developments 12.15 Hager

12.15.1 Hager Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hager Overview

12.15.3 Hager Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hager Digital Timer Product Description

12.15.5 Hager Related Developments 12.16 Enerlites

12.16.1 Enerlites Corporation Information

12.16.2 Enerlites Overview

12.16.3 Enerlites Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Enerlites Digital Timer Product Description

12.16.5 Enerlites Related Developments 12.17 Crouzet

12.17.1 Crouzet Corporation Information

12.17.2 Crouzet Overview

12.17.3 Crouzet Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Crouzet Digital Timer Product Description

12.17.5 Crouzet Related Developments 12.18 Autonics

12.18.1 Autonics Corporation Information

12.18.2 Autonics Overview

12.18.3 Autonics Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Autonics Digital Timer Product Description

12.18.5 Autonics Related Developments 12.19 Ascon Tecnologic

12.19.1 Ascon Tecnologic Corporation Information

12.19.2 Ascon Tecnologic Overview

12.19.3 Ascon Tecnologic Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Ascon Tecnologic Digital Timer Product Description

12.19.5 Ascon Tecnologic Related Developments 12.20 Marsh Bellofram

12.20.1 Marsh Bellofram Corporation Information

12.20.2 Marsh Bellofram Overview

12.20.3 Marsh Bellofram Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Marsh Bellofram Digital Timer Product Description

12.20.5 Marsh Bellofram Related Developments 8.21 Trumeter

12.21.1 Trumeter Corporation Information

12.21.2 Trumeter Overview

12.21.3 Trumeter Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Trumeter Digital Timer Product Description

12.21.5 Trumeter Related Developments 12.22 SELEC Controls Pvt

12.22.1 SELEC Controls Pvt Corporation Information

12.22.2 SELEC Controls Pvt Overview

12.22.3 SELEC Controls Pvt Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SELEC Controls Pvt Digital Timer Product Description

12.22.5 SELEC Controls Pvt Related Developments 12.23 Tempatron

12.23.1 Tempatron Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tempatron Overview

12.23.3 Tempatron Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tempatron Digital Timer Product Description

12.23.5 Tempatron Related Developments 12.24 Sisel Engineering

12.24.1 Sisel Engineering Corporation Information

12.24.2 Sisel Engineering Overview

12.24.3 Sisel Engineering Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Sisel Engineering Digital Timer Product Description

12.24.5 Sisel Engineering Related Developments 12.25 ANLY Electronics

12.25.1 ANLY Electronics Corporation Information

12.25.2 ANLY Electronics Overview

12.25.3 ANLY Electronics Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 ANLY Electronics Digital Timer Product Description

12.25.5 ANLY Electronics Related Developments 12.26 Kübler

12.26.1 Kübler Corporation Information

12.26.2 Kübler Overview

12.26.3 Kübler Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Kübler Digital Timer Product Description

12.26.5 Kübler Related Developments 12.27 Dwyer Instruments

12.27.1 Dwyer Instruments Corporation Information

12.27.2 Dwyer Instruments Overview

12.27.3 Dwyer Instruments Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Dwyer Instruments Digital Timer Product Description

12.27.5 Dwyer Instruments Related Developments 12.28 Pujing

12.28.1 Pujing Corporation Information

12.28.2 Pujing Overview

12.28.3 Pujing Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Pujing Digital Timer Product Description

12.28.5 Pujing Related Developments 12.29 Any Electronics

12.29.1 Any Electronics Corporation Information

12.29.2 Any Electronics Overview

12.29.3 Any Electronics Digital Timer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Any Electronics Digital Timer Product Description

12.29.5 Any Electronics Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Digital Timer Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Digital Timer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Digital Timer Production Mode & Process 13.4 Digital Timer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Digital Timer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Digital Timer Distributors 13.5 Digital Timer Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Digital Timer Industry Trends 14.2 Digital Timer Market Drivers 14.3 Digital Timer Market Challenges 14.4 Digital Timer Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Digital Timer Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

