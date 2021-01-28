Detonator Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027| Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device. Worldwide, 1892.6 million units detonator have been produced in the year 2016, while China attributes close to 59.24% of the world production, EMEA close to 22.05%, and Americas 9.36%. As for the consumption, countries which have large output of mines, such as China, USA, and Australia and so on, are the key consumers. China consumed 1103 million units detonator in 2016, contributing 58.28% sales share. Coal mines accounts for 24.68% of all detonator consumption, compared to 23.40% for metal mines and 15.70 % for non-metal mines. Yunnan Civil Explosive is the largest manufacturer of detonator. The’ production volume was 179.7 million units in 2016 with 9.49% share globally. Other players accounted for 7.66%, 6.28% and 4.84% including Orica, CNIGC and AEL.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Detonator Market The global Detonator market size is projected to reach US$ 733.6 million by 2026, from US$ 810.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of -1.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Detonator Scope and Segment Detonator market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Detonator market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Yunnan Civil Explosive, Orica, CNIGC, Dyno Nobel/IPL, MAXAM, Huhua, Nanling Civil Explosive, Poly Permanent Union Holding, Sichuan Yahua, Leiming Kehua, IDEAL, Gezhouba Explosive, Sasol, AEL, ENAEX, EPC e, BME Mining, NOF, AUSTIN
Detonator Breakdown Data by Type
Industrial Electric Detonators, Shock Tube Detonators, Others
Detonator Breakdown Data by Application
Coal Mines, Metal Mines, Non-metal Mines, Railway/Road, Hydraulic & Hydropower, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Detonator market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Detonator market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Detonator Market Share Analysis
