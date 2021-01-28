Router Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027 D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. China’s home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products. Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China’s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games. Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Router Market The global Router market size is projected to reach US$ 3407.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1122.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Router Scope and Segment Router market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Router market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei, Qihoo 360, Gee, Xiaomi

Router Breakdown Data by Type

150Mbps, 300Mbps, 450Mbps, Others

Router Breakdown Data by Application

Home Office Using, Entertainment Using Regional and Country-level Analysis The Router market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Router market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Router Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Router Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Router Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 150Mbps

1.2.3 300Mbps

1.2.4 450Mbps

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Router Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Home Office Using

1.3.3 Entertainment Using 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Router Production 2.1 Global Router Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Router Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Router Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Router Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Router Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Router Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Router Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Router Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Router Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Router Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Router Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Router Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Router Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Router Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Router Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Router Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Router Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Router Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Router Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Router Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Router Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Router Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Router Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Router Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Router Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Router Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Router Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Router Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Router Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Router Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Router Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Router Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Router Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Router Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Router Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Router Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Router Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Router Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Router Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Router Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Router Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Router Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Router Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Router Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Router Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Router Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Router Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Router Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Router Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Router Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Router Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Router Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Router Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Router Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Router Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Router Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Router Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Router Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Router Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Router Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Router Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Router Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 TP-LINK

12.1.1 TP-LINK Corporation Information

12.1.2 TP-LINK Overview

12.1.3 TP-LINK Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 TP-LINK Router Product Description

12.1.5 TP-LINK Related Developments 12.2 D-Link

12.2.1 D-Link Corporation Information

12.2.2 D-Link Overview

12.2.3 D-Link Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 D-Link Router Product Description

12.2.5 D-Link Related Developments 12.3 Tenda

12.3.1 Tenda Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tenda Overview

12.3.3 Tenda Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tenda Router Product Description

12.3.5 Tenda Related Developments 12.4 NETGEAR

12.4.1 NETGEAR Corporation Information

12.4.2 NETGEAR Overview

12.4.3 NETGEAR Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NETGEAR Router Product Description

12.4.5 NETGEAR Related Developments 12.5 ASUS

12.5.1 ASUS Corporation Information

12.5.2 ASUS Overview

12.5.3 ASUS Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ASUS Router Product Description

12.5.5 ASUS Related Developments 12.6 Huawei

12.6.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huawei Overview

12.6.3 Huawei Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huawei Router Product Description

12.6.5 Huawei Related Developments 12.7 Qihoo 360

12.7.1 Qihoo 360 Corporation Information

12.7.2 Qihoo 360 Overview

12.7.3 Qihoo 360 Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Qihoo 360 Router Product Description

12.7.5 Qihoo 360 Related Developments 12.8 Gee

12.8.1 Gee Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gee Overview

12.8.3 Gee Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gee Router Product Description

12.8.5 Gee Related Developments 12.9 Xiaomi

12.9.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Xiaomi Overview

12.9.3 Xiaomi Router Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Xiaomi Router Product Description

12.9.5 Xiaomi Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Router Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Router Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Router Production Mode & Process 13.4 Router Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Router Sales Channels

13.4.2 Router Distributors 13.5 Router Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Router Industry Trends 14.2 Router Market Drivers 14.3 Router Market Challenges 14.4 Router Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Router Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

