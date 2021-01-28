UV Sensors Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Vishay, Silicon Labs, Balluff

UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as “UV-A”, “UV-B” and “UV-C”, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays. The industry’s leading manufacturers are Panasonic, Vishay and Silicon Labs, which accounted for 22.83%, 18.59% and 5.25% of revenue in 2019, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global UV Sensors Market The global UV Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 77 million by 2026, from US$ 55 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Panasonic, Vishay, Silicon Labs, Balluff, GenUV, GaNo Optoelectronics, Solar Light Company, Sglux, ST Microelectronics, TRI-TRONICS, Vernier, Davis Instruments, Apogee, Adafruit, Skye Instruments, Broadcom, LAPIS Semiconductor
UV Sensors Breakdown Data by Type
UVA, UVB, UVC
UV Sensors Breakdown Data by Application
Wearable Devices, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, UV Printing, Water Purification, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The UV Sensors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the UV Sensors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and UV Sensors Market Share Analysis
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1.1 UV Sensors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 UVA
1.2.3 UVB
1.2.4 UVC 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Wearable Devices
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 UV Printing
1.3.6 Water Purification
1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global UV Sensors Production 2.1 Global UV Sensors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global UV Sensors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global UV Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Sensors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global UV Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global UV Sensors Supply by Manufacturers
4.1.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)
4.1.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global UV Sensors Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Sensors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Sensors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global UV Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global UV Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global UV Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global UV Sensors Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global UV Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global UV Sensors Price by Type
5.3.1 Global UV Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global UV Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global UV Sensors Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global UV Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global UV Sensors Price by Application
6.3.1 Global UV Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global UV Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America UV Sensors Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America UV Sensors Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America UV Sensors Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe UV Sensors Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe UV Sensors Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America UV Sensors Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America UV Sensors Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic UV Sensors Product Description
12.1.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.2 Vishay
12.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information
12.2.2 Vishay Overview
12.2.3 Vishay UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Vishay UV Sensors Product Description
12.2.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.3 Silicon Labs
12.3.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information
12.3.2 Silicon Labs Overview
12.3.3 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Product Description
12.3.5 Silicon Labs Related Developments 12.4 Balluff
12.4.1 Balluff Corporation Information
12.4.2 Balluff Overview
12.4.3 Balluff UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Balluff UV Sensors Product Description
12.4.5 Balluff Related Developments 12.5 GenUV
12.5.1 GenUV Corporation Information
12.5.2 GenUV Overview
12.5.3 GenUV UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 GenUV UV Sensors Product Description
12.5.5 GenUV Related Developments 12.6 GaNo Optoelectronics
12.6.1 GaNo Optoelectronics Corporation Information
12.6.2 GaNo Optoelectronics Overview
12.6.3 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Product Description
12.6.5 GaNo Optoelectronics Related Developments 12.7 Solar Light Company
12.7.1 Solar Light Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Solar Light Company Overview
12.7.3 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Product Description
12.7.5 Solar Light Company Related Developments 12.8 Sglux
12.8.1 Sglux Corporation Information
12.8.2 Sglux Overview
12.8.3 Sglux UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Sglux UV Sensors Product Description
12.8.5 Sglux Related Developments 12.9 ST Microelectronics
12.9.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information
12.9.2 ST Microelectronics Overview
12.9.3 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Product Description
12.9.5 ST Microelectronics Related Developments 12.10 TRI-TRONICS
12.10.1 TRI-TRONICS Corporation Information
12.10.2 TRI-TRONICS Overview
12.10.3 TRI-TRONICS UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TRI-TRONICS UV Sensors Product Description
12.10.5 TRI-TRONICS Related Developments 12.11 Vernier
12.11.1 Vernier Corporation Information
12.11.2 Vernier Overview
12.11.3 Vernier UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Vernier UV Sensors Product Description
12.11.5 Vernier Related Developments 12.12 Davis Instruments
12.12.1 Davis Instruments Corporation Information
12.12.2 Davis Instruments Overview
12.12.3 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Product Description
12.12.5 Davis Instruments Related Developments 12.13 Apogee
12.13.1 Apogee Corporation Information
12.13.2 Apogee Overview
12.13.3 Apogee UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Apogee UV Sensors Product Description
12.13.5 Apogee Related Developments 12.14 Adafruit
12.14.1 Adafruit Corporation Information
12.14.2 Adafruit Overview
12.14.3 Adafruit UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Adafruit UV Sensors Product Description
12.14.5 Adafruit Related Developments 12.15 Skye Instruments
12.15.1 Skye Instruments Corporation Information
12.15.2 Skye Instruments Overview
12.15.3 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Product Description
12.15.5 Skye Instruments Related Developments 12.16 Broadcom
12.16.1 Broadcom Corporation Information
12.16.2 Broadcom Overview
12.16.3 Broadcom UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Broadcom UV Sensors Product Description
12.16.5 Broadcom Related Developments 12.17 LAPIS Semiconductor
12.17.1 LAPIS Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.17.2 LAPIS Semiconductor Overview
12.17.3 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Product Description
12.17.5 LAPIS Semiconductor Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 UV Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 UV Sensors Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 UV Sensors Production Mode & Process 13.4 UV Sensors Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 UV Sensors Sales Channels
13.4.2 UV Sensors Distributors 13.5 UV Sensors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 UV Sensors Industry Trends 14.2 UV Sensors Market Drivers 14.3 UV Sensors Market Challenges 14.4 UV Sensors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global UV Sensors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details
