UV Sensors Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Vishay, Silicon Labs, Balluff

UV sensors, which convert light (photons) into electric current, are elements highly sensitive to the wavelength of light in the ultra-violet region. Ultra-violet light is classified as “UV-A”, “UV-B” and “UV-C”, depending on the wavelength and as the wavelengths become shorter more damage is caused to life forms. These sensors are used in industrial applications as light source monitors for equipment that sterilizes using UV-C with a short wavelength. Sensors used in our daily lives are primarily intended for detecting UV-A and UV-B ranges with longer wavelengths from UV light that is included in the sun’s rays. The industry’s leading manufacturers are Panasonic, Vishay and Silicon Labs, which accounted for 22.83%, 18.59% and 5.25% of revenue in 2019, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global UV Sensors Market The global UV Sensors market size is projected to reach US$ 77 million by 2026, from US$ 55 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global UV Sensors Scope and Segment UV Sensors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Panasonic, Vishay, Silicon Labs, Balluff, GenUV, GaNo Optoelectronics, Solar Light Company, Sglux, ST Microelectronics, TRI-TRONICS, Vernier, Davis Instruments, Apogee, Adafruit, Skye Instruments, Broadcom, LAPIS Semiconductor

UV Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

UVA, UVB, UVC

UV Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Wearable Devices, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, UV Printing, Water Purification, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The UV Sensors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the UV Sensors market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and UV Sensors Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 UV Sensors Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 UVA

1.2.3 UVB

1.2.4 UVC 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UV Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Wearable Devices

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical

1.3.5 UV Printing

1.3.6 Water Purification

1.3.7 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global UV Sensors Production 2.1 Global UV Sensors Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global UV Sensors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global UV Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global UV Sensors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global UV Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global UV Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top UV Sensors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global UV Sensors Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global UV Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Sensors Sales in 2020 4.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top UV Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UV Sensors Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global UV Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global UV Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global UV Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global UV Sensors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global UV Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global UV Sensors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global UV Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global UV Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global UV Sensors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global UV Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global UV Sensors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global UV Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global UV Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global UV Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global UV Sensors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global UV Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global UV Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America UV Sensors Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America UV Sensors Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America UV Sensors Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe UV Sensors Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe UV Sensors Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific UV Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America UV Sensors Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America UV Sensors Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa UV Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Panasonic UV Sensors Product Description

12.1.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.2 Vishay

12.2.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vishay Overview

12.2.3 Vishay UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vishay UV Sensors Product Description

12.2.5 Vishay Related Developments 12.3 Silicon Labs

12.3.1 Silicon Labs Corporation Information

12.3.2 Silicon Labs Overview

12.3.3 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Silicon Labs UV Sensors Product Description

12.3.5 Silicon Labs Related Developments 12.4 Balluff

12.4.1 Balluff Corporation Information

12.4.2 Balluff Overview

12.4.3 Balluff UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Balluff UV Sensors Product Description

12.4.5 Balluff Related Developments 12.5 GenUV

12.5.1 GenUV Corporation Information

12.5.2 GenUV Overview

12.5.3 GenUV UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GenUV UV Sensors Product Description

12.5.5 GenUV Related Developments 12.6 GaNo Optoelectronics

12.6.1 GaNo Optoelectronics Corporation Information

12.6.2 GaNo Optoelectronics Overview

12.6.3 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 GaNo Optoelectronics UV Sensors Product Description

12.6.5 GaNo Optoelectronics Related Developments 12.7 Solar Light Company

12.7.1 Solar Light Company Corporation Information

12.7.2 Solar Light Company Overview

12.7.3 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Solar Light Company UV Sensors Product Description

12.7.5 Solar Light Company Related Developments 12.8 Sglux

12.8.1 Sglux Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sglux Overview

12.8.3 Sglux UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sglux UV Sensors Product Description

12.8.5 Sglux Related Developments 12.9 ST Microelectronics

12.9.1 ST Microelectronics Corporation Information

12.9.2 ST Microelectronics Overview

12.9.3 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ST Microelectronics UV Sensors Product Description

12.9.5 ST Microelectronics Related Developments 12.10 TRI-TRONICS

12.10.1 TRI-TRONICS Corporation Information

12.10.2 TRI-TRONICS Overview

12.10.3 TRI-TRONICS UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 TRI-TRONICS UV Sensors Product Description

12.10.5 TRI-TRONICS Related Developments 12.11 Vernier

12.11.1 Vernier Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vernier Overview

12.11.3 Vernier UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Vernier UV Sensors Product Description

12.11.5 Vernier Related Developments 12.12 Davis Instruments

12.12.1 Davis Instruments Corporation Information

12.12.2 Davis Instruments Overview

12.12.3 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Davis Instruments UV Sensors Product Description

12.12.5 Davis Instruments Related Developments 12.13 Apogee

12.13.1 Apogee Corporation Information

12.13.2 Apogee Overview

12.13.3 Apogee UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Apogee UV Sensors Product Description

12.13.5 Apogee Related Developments 12.14 Adafruit

12.14.1 Adafruit Corporation Information

12.14.2 Adafruit Overview

12.14.3 Adafruit UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Adafruit UV Sensors Product Description

12.14.5 Adafruit Related Developments 12.15 Skye Instruments

12.15.1 Skye Instruments Corporation Information

12.15.2 Skye Instruments Overview

12.15.3 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Skye Instruments UV Sensors Product Description

12.15.5 Skye Instruments Related Developments 12.16 Broadcom

12.16.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

12.16.2 Broadcom Overview

12.16.3 Broadcom UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Broadcom UV Sensors Product Description

12.16.5 Broadcom Related Developments 12.17 LAPIS Semiconductor

12.17.1 LAPIS Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.17.2 LAPIS Semiconductor Overview

12.17.3 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 LAPIS Semiconductor UV Sensors Product Description

12.17.5 LAPIS Semiconductor Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 UV Sensors Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 UV Sensors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 UV Sensors Production Mode & Process 13.4 UV Sensors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 UV Sensors Sales Channels

13.4.2 UV Sensors Distributors 13.5 UV Sensors Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 UV Sensors Industry Trends 14.2 UV Sensors Market Drivers 14.3 UV Sensors Market Challenges 14.4 UV Sensors Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global UV Sensors Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

